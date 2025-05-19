Officials announce $53 million investment in pursuit of nearly limitless energy device — here's what we know

The initiative involves more than 200 scientists from about 20 research organizations and companies.

France is making an exciting leap toward sustainable energy with a new research program focused on developing advanced superconductors for fusion energy, reported Energy News.

The French National Centre for Scientific Research and the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission have joined forces on the innovative SupraFusion program. With €50 million ($53.35 million) in funding over seven years, this initiative involves more than 200 scientists from about 20 research organizations and companies.

The program centers on high-temperature superconductor materials that can work at temperatures up to 80 kelvin (-193 degrees Celsius/-347.4 degrees Fahrenheit), much warmer than conventional superconductors that need extreme cold at 4 kelvin (-269 degrees Celsius/-484.2 degrees Fahrenheit). This temperature advancement creates the powerful magnetic fields needed to contain plasma in fusion reactors.

Fusion energy could be a transformative power source in the near future. Unlike current nuclear power, fusion produces energy like our sun does: by combining atoms rather than splitting them. This means it creates minimal long-lived radioactive waste and uses inexpensive fuel abundant in seawater, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

For you at home, the development of fusion energy could eventually lead to dramatically lower electricity bills. Cities and companies would benefit from a reliable, always-available clean energy source that doesn't depend on weather conditions like wind or solar power.

The health benefits could be substantial, too. If fusion replaces conventional energy sources, like gas, oil, and coal, we'd see reduced air pollution, which would mean fewer respiratory illnesses and heart problems in communities worldwide.

The SupraFusion work is structured around three main areas: developing the basic technology of high-temperature superconductors, proving their industrial reliability with a demonstration electromagnet, and exploring innovative uses like compact fusion power plants, per Energy News.

These advanced superconductors could also improve offshore wind power, high-capacity electricity transmission, and even healthcare through enhanced MRI equipment with lower operating costs. The program also aims to bolster scientific training to prepare a new generation of researchers and engineers in this promising field.

