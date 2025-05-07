  • Tech Tech

Scientists use movement-predicting tech to help solve issue with limitless energy device: 'The most energetic particles'

"Eventually … a viable option for commercial fusion power."

by Rick Kazmer
"Eventually ... a viable option for commercial fusion power."

Photo Credit: iStock

Government nuclear fusion scientists think that by predicting particle movement inside a fascinating machine called a stellarator, they can unlock unlimited energy that's safe and reliable. 

But tapping the same process that powers the sun — using magnets, plasma, and high heat — requires an unfathomable amount of data, according to a news release from the U.S. Energy Department published by SciTechDaily. 

That's why they honed the information being gathered to a specific metric: how fast particles are moving from magnetic fields. This reduced the endless computing needed to predict particle movement generally. 

"This number has a consistent relationship with how well the magnetic fields are confining the plasma," per the report. 

Fusion reactions create energy when two atoms collide to create a new one. It's different from fission happening at the country's 54 nuclear plants, which splits atoms during collision. They produce about 19% of America's electricity, per government data. Fission also creates long-lasting nuclear waste. Fusion doesn't. 

Neither forms release heat-trapping air pollution. That's why the powerful energy source is so promising for our crucial transition to cleaner electricity generation. Experts at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology reported that worst-case scenarios of unfettered planet warming include more intense wildfires and extreme weather, already increasing in severity. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Anyone following nuclear energy is likely tuned into the regular headlines from around the world regarding fusion breakthroughs. The reports are often about tokamaks, the other common, magnet-laden, and donut-shaped plasma container.

The experts from Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory think that stellarators, with coiled magnets that make twisting fields, are superior. And they have already made news for research progress. Stellarators also have a flexible design and require less power to form a reaction. The goal is to sustain operations by making more energy than the setup uses. 

The big hurdle is that the machine can't hold heat well and has a hard time confining "the most energetic particles in the plasma," according to the experts. It's a must-fix problem for stellarators to be commercialized. 

That's where the predictive particle computations enter the scene, formulated to help the researchers align the magnets to produce the best possible containment field. While this process has been used in similar settings, it's unique to the stellarator type being studied at Princeton, per the summary. 

Should the government be paying us to upgrade our homes?

Definitely 💰

Depends on how much it costs 🫰

Depends on what it's for 🏡

No way 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"The team was able to develop a number of different possible plasma configurations that would lose fewer energetic particles," the experts wrote

Computer power, while an energy hog, is providing powerful insight for multiple settings. Google is using artificial intelligence to predict the weather with astounding accuracy. Major League Baseball teams are even predicting player performance and injury likelihood in an effort to win more games, according to Medium. 

At home, you can tap the latest tech when upgrading your appliances and devices. Smart thermostats and other products can help you reduce waste and cut your utility bills. Most of the gadgets can be monitored with apps on your smartphone. 

If Princeton's team can unlock star power through stellarators, the reactors could provide abundant, cleaner energy like never before. The scientists are working with experts from Wisconsin, Auburn, and Germany on the project.

"Eventually, it could enable stellarators to be a viable option for commercial fusion power," the experts wrote, per SciTechDaily. 

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x