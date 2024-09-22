Woman shares sad reality of Fossil's company policy for discarding products: 'This is so heartbreaking'

This practice of destroying unsold merchandise is deeply troubling from an environmental perspective.

A TikTok video exposing Fossil's wasteful practices is catching fire online.

User GlamourDDive (@glamourddive) shared footage she took while dumpster diving at a mall, where she discovered a paper bag full of deliberately damaged Fossil handbags destined for the landfill.

What happened?

The TikToker discovered a bag labeled "damaged done/throw out" filled with Fossil purses and wallets. Upon closer inspection, she found that the items had been destroyed intentionally. The leather goods were slashed, scratched, and punctured to render them unsellable.

One purse, originally priced at $280, according to its price tag, had holes cut into it and scratches across its surface. Several wallets faced similar fates, with cuts and deliberate damage making them unusable.

The video's caption reads, "This is so heartbreaking!" — a sentiment many commenters echoed.

Why is this concerning?

This practice of destroying unsold merchandise is deeply troubling from an environmental perspective. It contributes to dirty gas-emitting waste, wastes valuable resources, and increases our planet's overheating.

The fashion industry already has a significant environmental footprint, and destroying perfectly good products exacerbates the issue. This waste piles up in gas-spewing landfills and means more new products must be manufactured to meet demand, further straining our planet's resources.

Moreover, destroying leather goods is particularly problematic. Leather production is resource-intensive and often involves harmful chemicals, and wasting these products exacerbates their environmental impact.

Is Fossil doing anything about this?

As of this publication, Fossil hasn't publicly addressed this specific incident. However, the company has made some strides toward sustainability in recent years. They've manufactured collections using eco-friendly cactus leather, displaying awareness of environmental concerns.

It's worth noting that this video showcases only one incident at one Fossil location, and it's unclear whether this represents a company-wide policy or a localized issue. Nevertheless, it highlights a broader problem within the fashion industry that demands our attention.

What's being done about retail waste more broadly?

Fortunately, there's a growing movement to combat retail waste.

Some retailers partner with organizations like Good360 to donate unsold merchandise to needy people. Others are exploring innovative recycling programs and implementing better inventory management to reduce overstock.

As individual buyers, we also drive change. By supporting brands with ethical waste management practices, we can encourage more responsible behavior across the fashion industry. Buying secondhand products, repairing items, and choosing quality over quantity also help to reduce waste.

Some governments, such as France, have also banned the destruction of unsold goods.

