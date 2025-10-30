Experts issue warning on shady efforts to derail crucial US energy projects: 'The threat isn't even related'

A study from Brown University's Climate & Development Lab, led by J Timmons Roberts, examined how fossil fuel interests are funding legal actions to hinder wind energy deployment in the U.S., according to Elektrek.

Wind energy is rapidly expanding in the United States, offering a clean alternative to fossil fuels. However, researchers who study and advocate for wind energy are facing increasing challenges.

The report, titled "Legal Entanglements: Mapping Connections of Anti-Offshore Wind Groups and their Lawyers in the Eastern United States," details how certain law firms, supported by and aligned with fossil fuel companies, work to obstruct wind energy projects.

This opposition often takes the form of lawsuits and regulatory challenges — particularly targeting offshore wind developments that could significantly meet the energy needs of the Eastern U.S. — advocated by fake public interest groups alongside misinformation campaigns.

These legal actions are part of a broader strategy to delay renewable energy adoption, thereby maintaining the supremacy of dirty energy sources, preserving higher electricity rates, and prolonging climate pollution.

The study highlights specific legal networks tied to fossil fuel interests that employ tactics to delay or cancel wind projects. These efforts not only raise costs but also slow down the transition to cleaner energy sources.

One specific example is the law firm of David Hubbard and Paul D. Kamenar, which represented both the climate denial organization Heartland Institute and the anti-wind group Nantucket Residents for Whales. While the supposed danger to the North Atlantic Right Whale is invoked as a reason to stop offshore wind farms, the much greater damage to these whales comes from the oil companies themselves.

Not only do these firms act against wind power providers, but some even oppose the research itself. Marzulla Law, one of the organizations detailed in the report, sent a letter threatening its authors with a complaint to the U.S. Department of Energy, which provides funding to Brown University.

According to Electrek, Roberts emphasized that "the threat isn't even related to [the Climate & Development Lab's] funding sources, but to Brown University's as a whole."

Despite these obstacles, support for wind technology remains high, with 70% of survey respondents expressing favorable views, according to a recent Turn Forward survey. Offshore wind could significantly reduce energy costs and improve public well-being by lowering pollution-related health risks.

The report urges continued vigilance and support for wind energy initiatives. To defend yourself against misinformation, stay up to date on the issues and get involved locally.

