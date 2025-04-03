Officials escalate crackdown as 'new tobacco' ignites public backlash: 'These bans are more than political gestures'

These regulations come in response to the known harm of high-carbon products on human health and the environment.

As many countries have bans on advertising tobacco products, new legislation around the world is similarly attempting to ban the promotion of fossil fuel-related harmful products and companies — or "the new tobacco."

The Hague, a city in the Netherlands, led the charge in banning fossil fuel-related advertisements, which went into effect in January 2025, according to the Guardian. This move follows other cities and towns similarly attempting bans, though until The Hague's legislation, these actions were mostly voluntary or merely limited the ads.

Now, places in the U.K. such as Edinburgh and Sheffield have introduced similar bans. According to an article in The Conversation: "Billboard ads for fossil fuel companies like Shell and BP, as well as airlines, airports, SUVs, and petrol- or diesel-powered vehicles [are] disappearing from council-owned sites."

Similar to the implementation of tobacco ad bans, these regulations come in response to the known harm of high-carbon products on human health and the environment. Carbon emissions raise climate temperatures, pollute the air, and cause increased respiratory illnesses and related deaths.

Thankfully, there is awareness of fossil fuel damage around the world, as is evident from other bans on misleading anti-clean energy ads.

Opposition to these bans comes primarily from the companies who say that cutting promotion for their products could result in revenue and job loss. While the concern for individual jobs is warranted, the industries these companies fall under are the highest-grossing in the world.

Though limiting advertisements can make small impacts, the reality is that these companies will continue to be profitable — much like the cigarette brands that were banned from advertising, starting in the 1970s, that still exist today.

"These bans are more than political gestures," The Conversation article states. The movement to ban fossil fuel advertisements is an informed, genuine attempt at keeping our planet clean and improving life on Earth. "[The bans] are a crucial step in reducing demand for emissions-intensive goods and aligning public policy with climate science," the article concludes.

One commenter on The Conversation's article stated: "In my opinion, all articles and adverts should have a carbon emissions figure alongside much in the same way that we have nutritional facts on the packaging of food."

As places like Edinburgh passed legislation by way of passionate public officials, it is key to be involved and in the know about your local legislation. Through knowledge, more change can occur.

