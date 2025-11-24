Customer outraged after opening fortune cookie from local restaurant: 'That feels like it should be illegal'

The familiar smell of grease, garlic, and ginger is heavy in the air of a Chinese restaurant. Put yourself there with a loved one. The conversation flows as your bellies fill, and you smile between bites. You both reach for a fortune cookie.

When you crack open the cookie, expecting to be told, "an exciting opportunity lies ahead," or "expect a new beginning," you are instead met with an advertisement.

Satirical as such a method for advertising may sound, it is a current reality. One Reddit user was surprised by their capitalistic fortune and shared their cookie on the r/mildlyinteresting subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My fortune cookie with a gambling ad inside," they captioned the photo.

Pulled from the cookie was, indeed, an advertisement for an online casino. One commenter shared a link to the website of OpenFortune, a company that produces advertisements inside fortune cookies.

"Weirdly on April 1st I came across the company doing this," they said. "I thought it was an April fools joke - but its real."

On a planet where sea levels are rising, crops are failing, and valuable animals are on the brink of extinction, we find ourselves obsessed with capital gain and consumption.

Consumerism is detrimental to our planet's health, as overconsumption drives climate change. According to a 2015 study published in the Journal of Industrial Ecology, the production of household goods accounts for 60% of dirty energy pollution.

To offset this, consumers could reduce the consumption of unneeded goods purchased in excess. When advertisements are thrown in our faces wherever we go, however, it can be difficult to put the environment into perspective and stop buying.

So, we continue a cycle of overconsumption. This leads to overproduction. Production of goods releases pollutants into the air, and when too many goods are both bought and made, they end up in our landfills. According to RoadRunner, our landfills are already overflowing.

While we consumers do need to buy certain life-sustaining goods, we do not always have to buy new. Thrifting, for example, can keep items out of landfills, give them a second life, and decrease the need for newly produced products.

Taking steps to make purchases that do not feed corporate greed benefits both the planet and the consumer, who also saves money in the process.

Commenters on the Reddit post were all in agreement: This form of advertising is gross.

"That feels like it should be illegal," one said.

Another user commented: "That's end stage capitalism right there."

