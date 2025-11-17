Experts raise red flags on government cover-up of major health hazard: 'That's the part that really hurts the most'

"People could have taken some steps."

According to the Government of Canada, it is "committed to protecting the health of Canadians, as well as safeguarding the environment." However, per the University of Toronto, the Canadian government did the exact opposite.

For years, the federal government left the people uninformed about high levels of toxicity detected in North Bay surface water.

What's happening?

When the Canadian Department of National Defense (DND) discovered high levels of "forever chemicals," called PFAS, polluting Ontario waters in 2012, they kept the information to themselves. According to the University of Toronto, the DND informed the federal government in 2016.

The federal government did not inform the public until 2017, leaving the public exposed to toxic water for five years without warning.

Chemicals deposited into the North Bay waters came from firefighting drills held at the local airport and military base between the 1970s and 1990s.

Both sites are upstream of water wells that dispense drinking water to some homes. They are also upstream of the municipal water supply, which distributes water across the city.

"It's a government cover-up," said Université de Montréal environmental chemistry professor Sébastien Sauvé, per the University of Toronto. "That's the part that really hurts the most to me: people could have taken some steps to reduce their exposure, had they known."

Why are forever chemicals in drinking water important?

North Bay local Phil Arens, who lives on the contaminated Lees Creek, has been drinking from the stream since he was four years old. He swam in and admired it for years.

He now knows that his water well is contaminated with the same PFAS that pollute the creek, according to the University of Toronto.

PFAS are linked to several cancers, Yale University reported. They're also associated with liver toxicity, accelerated puberty, low birth weight, and other pregnancy issues.

Additionally, forever chemicals harm wildlife. According to Mongabay, PFAS are affecting animals worldwide, even in the Arctic. Wildlife is harmed by the chemicals in similar ways to humans, leading to unnatural animal deaths that impact the overall environment.

What's being done about forever chemicals in Canada?

While the Canadian government took five years to inform the public of the danger they had unknowingly been in, they are now planning to restrict the use of PFAS in some products.

According to CBC Canada, forever chemicals will be added to the country's toxic substances list.

The change will not result in a ban. Instead, restrictions will be put in place.

You can help prevent PFAS exposure to yourself and loved ones by upgrading your cookware and researching other safe products that are free of these toxic chemicals.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.