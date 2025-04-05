Explosive report calls out world leaders for enabling large-scale exploitation: 'This cannot continue'

The WWF is urging Sweden and Finland to take this report seriously.

A report from the World Wildlife Fund called out the Swedish and Finnish governments for their failure to uphold environmental agreements.

The report claimed that despite Sweden and Finland's heavily forested lands, not enough effort is being put into protecting their ancient and primary forests.

What's happening?

EcoWatch detailed that the WWF found that both Finland and Sweden are falling short of their commitments under the European Union's Green Deal and Biodiversity Strategy, the purpose of which is to protect old-growth and primary forests in Europe.

Finland and Sweden's forests, which are essential for biodiversity and climate stability, are facing threats from logging practices that aim to exploit policy loopholes.

Per EcoWatch, Mai Suiminen, a forest expert with WWF Finland, said in a press release, "Publicly available evidence shows both Finland and Sweden are deviating from EU policies. This cannot continue if we are serious about tackling the climate and biodiversity crises."

The WWF shed light on loopholes in forest management policies that make way for destructive logging practices. Both Sweden and Finland are facing increased pressure to allow more logging, which can undermine the integrity of their ancient forests.

The report shared that the logging industry is exploiting regulatory gaps, particularly in Sweden, where there are certain known areas that are not legally protected.

Why is forest protection important?

The protection of ancient forests, like those found in Sweden and Finland, is essential in maintaining biodiversity, fighting a rising global temperature, and preserving the essential services that these forests provide for the planet.

Ancient forests house a large variety of plant and animal species, many of which are rare and endangered. These ecosystems are key in preserving biodiversity and maintaining healthy and functioning ecosystems that support life.

Ancient forests can also serve as regulatory bodies for the climate, acting as "carbon sinks" and absorbing and storing large quantities of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Protecting these forests ultimately helps in the fight against a warming planet, as these trees that get cut down can release stored amounts of carbon into the atmosphere.

This is not only an environmental issue but also has significant community implications. For example, according to Swedish Forest Industries, Sweden's forestry industry supports 140,000 jobs, creating a complex challenge of balancing economic reliance on logging with the urgent need to protect these ancient forests.

What's being done about forest protection?

The WWF is urging the Swedish and Finnish governments to take this report seriously and enhance their forest protection policies, especially considering the urgency of addressing the planet's rapid overheating.

Per Phys.org, the organization has stated plainly that both countries are "exploiting loopholes to allow logging in forests that should be safeguarded."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.