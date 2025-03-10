  • Business Business

Shipping companies slammed with nearly $2M fine after deceiving US Coast Guard — here's what you need to know

The companies pleaded guilty.

by Robert Crow
The companies pleaded guilty.

Photo Credit: iStock

Two foreign shipping companies have been banned from doing business in the United States after committing environmental crimes.

What's happening?

The crimes occurred aboard the M/V ASL Singapore, a carrier owned and operated by ASL Singapore Shipping Limited and Jia Feng Shipping Limited.

According to U.S. Attorney Michael M. Simpson, a routine Coast Guard inspection found the ship had used a "magic pipe" — a flexible hose attached to a portable pump — to discharge oily bilge water overboard. This action violated the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships, also known as MARPOL, which regulates how such waste must be disposed of.

The inspection also found that falsified oil record books had been presented to the Coast Guard in an attempt to hide that oily bilge water had been repeatedly dumped overboard since at least June 2023.

The companies pleaded guilty, resulting in the ban and a combined $1.85 million in fines. The ship's chief engineer, Fei Wang, was separately sentenced to three months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Why is bilge water concerning?

Bilge water, which gathers in the lowest part of a ship's hull, typically contains various oils and other contaminants from the ship's engine. When not disposed of properly, that oil becomes a major threat to marine life.

Watch now: Solar-powered boats from the Honnold Foundation are making a difference in the Amazon

Even small amounts of oil can be deadly to animals. It can coat wildlife's feathers or fur, preventing birds from flying or making fur less insulating. The toxins within oil can also cause major long-term health problems.

Much of this pollution is carried out by companies that also boast about being environmentally friendly. This tactic, called greenwashing, is commonplace among polluters. Such corporations will use commercials and other public-facing means to promote green projects while continuing to damage Earth when few people are looking.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, ASL Singapore Shipping Limited has a large section on its website dedicated to its sustainability efforts.

Could America stop using oil and gas by 2050?

For sure 👍

No way 👎

Only certain states could 🗺️

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What's being done about illegal dumping?

The M/V ASL Singapore is not the first ship to be fined, or banned from doing business, because of its illegal dumping practices. So far this year, several Greek shipping companies have been found guilty of polluting our waters and had to pay fines of $4.5 million and $1.1 million, respectively.

There are also nonprofits, like SkyTruth, that use satellite images to detect oil pollution, which can frequently occur in remote areas of the ocean that are hard to monitor. SkyTruth's Cerulean tracking system is free for anyone to see when and where oil pollution has occurred.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x