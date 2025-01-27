Greek shipping companies slapped with $4.5 million in fines over illegal actions

They had to pay dearly for their scheme.

These shipping companies had to pay dearly for their polluting scheme.

What's happening?

According to gCaptain, Avin International Ltd. and Kriti Ruby Special Maritime Enterprises pleaded guilty to actions that occurred in 2022.

They violated the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships (APPS). The companies' ship, the Kriti Ruby, dumped oily waste into seawater during port calls to Jacksonville, Florida, and Newark, New Jersey.

They were charged $4.5 million in fines, which included a $3.375 million criminal fine and $1.125 million for community service payments to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

Chief engineer Konstantinos Atsalis and second engineer Sonny Bosito pleaded guilty to violating APPS in May, per the U.S. Department of Justice. GCaptain said they received time served, and Atsalis received an additional $5,000 fine.

How is ocean pollution harmful?

Ocean pollution is harmful to many forms of life. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, oil impairs sea otters' (and other animals') ability to insulate themselves with their fur.

Birds' feathers are also no longer water-repellent once they have oil on them. Other marine life can breathe in or otherwise ingest oil that has contaminated water, which harms them internally.

Any kind of oil pollution can be capable of killing thousands of wild animals. Minimizing pollution and cleaning up oil spills can keep animals alive for years to come and contributes to healthy ecosystems and food chains.

What's being done about ocean pollution?

Legislation such as APPS helps hold companies accountable for their actions so there is less pollution in the future.

While this oily waste issue was a direct and deliberate action, it is important to consider technology as a potential solution for any kind of oil spill. Singapore, for example, is looking into such high-tech cleaning solutions.

Researchers are also working on using laser-treated cork as another way to soak up oil. While it's a tiny tool, it's also mighty and could be used in tandem with other cleaning methods.

