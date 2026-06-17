Ford recalls 255,404 Focus cars after earlier engine-stall repair was done incorrectly

If it malfunctions, the engine can shut off without warning while someone is driving the car.

Ford is asking roughly 250,000 Focus owners to make another trip to the dealer because an earlier recall repair did not completely fix a potentially dangerous engine issue.

The campaign covers 255,404 cars and highlights an unsettling problem for owners: A safety repair can still leave the original hazard in place if the work is done wrong.

What's happening?

According to the Las Vegas Sun, the newly announced recall applies to 2012-2018 Ford Focus models, with 255,404 vehicles included, after Ford found that some prior repairs for the stalling defect were not carried out correctly.

At the center of the issue is the "canister purge valve." If it malfunctions, the engine can shut off without warning, a failure that increases the chance of a crash or injury.

For reference, Ford has assigned the recall number 26S40. The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration lists the same action as 26V369, and the agency's earlier recall tied to this problem was filed as 18V735.

Mail notices to owners are expected to go out on July 6, which is also when affected vehicle identification numbers should start appearing in NHTSA.gov's recall search tool.

Why does this matter?

An unexpected engine stall can create a dangerous situation in traffic, on highways, or at intersections, where suddenly losing power could leave someone unable to accelerate, steer normally, or get out of harm's way quickly.

What makes this recall especially frustrating is that it covers cars that had already been brought in for a safety repair. When a known defect is not properly fixed, owners can lose time, money, and confidence in the process, even if the next repair comes at no charge (like this one).

That kind of failure in the recall process also places a burden on families who depend on their cars for work, school drop-offs, doctor's appointments, and everyday errands. A recall notice can mean rearranging schedules, finding alternate transportation, and wondering whether a vehicle is safe to drive in the meantime.

What's being done?

According to the Las Vegas Sun, the remedy is a free powertrain software update from Ford dealers. Owners can check NHTSA.gov for their vehicle identification number once the listing goes live.

Anyone who believes their car may be affected can reach Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Keeping the recall code 26S40 on hand may make that conversation easier.

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