Jeep owners warned to park away from homes after fire risk triggers massive 1.3 million-vehicle recall

Roughly 1.08 million of the affected vehicles are in the U.S.

A major Stellantis recall is prompting Jeep owners to take extra precautions, as a defect linked to certain vehicles can increase the risk of fire — even when the engine is turned off and the vehicle is parked.

CNBC reported that the recall affects more than 1.3 million vehicles globally.

What happened?

The recall applies to 2021 through 2025 Jeep Wrangler SUVs and Jeep Gladiator trucks. CNBC reported that Stellantis linked the issue to an electrical connection problem in the electric-hydraulic power steering pump.

Stellantis said that, in rare cases, a loose electrical connection can generate enough heat to damage nearby components and potentially start a fire. Until repairs are completed, owners are being advised to park their vehicles outdoors and away from buildings, structures, and other cars.

Roughly 1.08 million of the affected vehicles are in the U.S., along with about 106,000 in Canada, 23,000 in Mexico, and roughly 125,000 in other markets. CNBC also reported that Stellantis is aware of at least 72 possible related fires and one injury.

The issue had already drawn attention from federal safety officials. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation in September 2024 into about 800,000 Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles from model years 2021 through 2023 after reports that power-steering-pump wiring could overheat and ignite even with the ignition turned off.

Why does it matter?

This type of recall can quickly disrupt daily life, and being told not to park near a home, garage, or other cars can complicate routine vehicle use.

CNBC reported that Stellantis reviewed the fire cases in 2023 and early 2024, stopped when the reported incident rate appeared low, and then restarted the inquiry in August 2024 as more cases emerged.

Vehicle fires can also have consequences beyond the car itself. They can damage homes, threaten nearby vehicles, injure drivers or first responders, and release harmful pollution into the air. When a defect can spark a blaze while a vehicle is parked, the danger extends beyond the road.

What's being done?

CNBC reported that Stellantis plans to inspect affected vehicles and, when needed, repair or replace the wiring harness or the electric-hydraulic power steering pump. The company also said a recall fix would be announced no later than July.

Owners should watch for official recall notices and check with a Jeep dealer to confirm whether their vehicle is included. Until the repair is completed, the company said the vehicle should be parked outdoors and kept away from buildings and other cars.

Drivers can also look up their vehicle identification number to track when repairs become available. If there are signs of burning smells, smoke, or electrical issues, owners should stop using the vehicle and seek service guidance right away.

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