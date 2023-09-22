Ford reopens orders for revolutionary F-150 Lightning pickup truck: ‘The need is more urgent than ever before’

Customers in the market for the powerful, versatile vehicle that produces zero tailpipe pollution must be quick.

Electric vehicle enthusiasts will be delighted at the news that Ford has reopened orders for its F-150 Lightning after briefly pausing production of the popular model.

Ford had been looking to increase its capacity to manufacture electric vehicles, and after completing its expansion of the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, according to Ford Authority, the electric pickup truck will be coming off production lines once more.

Customers in the market for the powerful, versatile vehicle that produces zero tailpipe pollution will have to be quick, though, as demand is expected to be high. The order bank for reservation holders is now open, but with a slight increase in the price of the models, some may pause on their intention to buy, leading to unexpected availability.

Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer of the Model e, said in a statement, “We’ve announced pricing ahead of reopening order banks so our reservation holders can make an informed decision around ordering a Lightning.”

For those who are waiting for delivery of F-150 Lightning models, they will not be affected by the price changes.

Ford F-150 Lightning Resumes Production. pic.twitter.com/41yU1DhCJe — Now You Know (@NYKChannel) August 9, 2023

Despite those price rises, customers looking to switch from vehicles powered by carbon-producing internal combustion engines (ICEs) to cleaner electric models will benefit from some new features in upcoming models.

Ford has noted that battery life has been improved to allow motorists to achieve a range of 240 miles on a single charge, while new technology in the form of the Pro Trailer Hitch Assist has been added.

According to the brand, Pro Trailer Hitch Assist “automatically controls steering, throttle and brake inputs to make hitching trailers easier.” There are also two new color schemes available, known as Avalanche Gray and Azure Gray.

With Ford F-150 Lightning pickups now being rolled out for use among fleet customers and the police service, heavy-duty cloth front seats and steel intrusion plates are available in the Ford Pro Special Service Vehicle Package.

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Order Banks Reopen Today https://t.co/vRxBfchZAT pic.twitter.com/MwYCDXKSYJ — FordAuthority (@FordAuthority) August 8, 2023

According to the Alternative Fuels Data Center from the U.S. Department of Energy, “All forms of electric vehicles can help improve fuel economy, lower fuel costs, and reduce emissions.”

The Copernicus Climate Change Service observed that multiple global temperature records were broken in July 2023. One of the causes of the rising temperatures is carbon pollution expelled from ICE vehicles, but increased uptake of cleaner electric models can help to mitigate the issue.

“The need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is more urgent than ever before,” Professor Petteri Taalas of the World Meteorological Organization said. “Climate action is not a luxury but a must.”

