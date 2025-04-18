New reports reveal explosive growth in one of America's hottest industries: 'Most affordable and fastest-to-deploy'

Clean energy is in, and the business world is taking note. American companies investing in sustainability and clean energy are growing, helping to strengthen the U.S. economy and global leadership position, according to a Forbes article about the direction of economic momentum.

The article reports that clean energy is projected to account for 93% of U.S. power plant construction in 2025. Expanding "the most affordable and fastest-to-deploy" energy sources, such as solar power, benefits companies and consumers.

As consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of the environment and are recognizing and supporting businesses that invest in sustainability and eco-friendly practices, companies are recognizing that the benefits are not only environmental, but also economic.

Businesses are reporting that climate-friendly investments made over the last five years are already paying off.

The number of investors and consumers supporting companies that practice environmentally responsible practices is increasing, making it economically beneficial.

One way companies can become more environmentally friendly is to set, pursue, and meet environmental goals. Reducing waste, implementing employee transportation programs such as carpooling, and using renewable energy sources that contribute less to the warming of the planet are some steps companies can take.

Businesses can also track their environmental impact while working toward fulfilling climate-focused promises to reduce their carbon footprint by adopting more sustainable practices. When companies commit to environmental goals and achieve them, it attracts employees and customers who share the same values.

It is important that companies actively work toward their sustainability goals and show tangible progress to achieve positive environmental impact and maintain public trust. Companies that do not put action behind their words are often guilty of greenwashing, making false or exaggerated claims about how environmentally friendly their products or practices are in an effort to attract customers.

The Forbes article emphasizes that companies that practice environmentally friendly processes and produce eco-friendly products have a competitive edge over those who do not, explaining that these practices are essential to long-term growth and financial success.

It states that the trend toward increasing environmentally friendly practices and shifting away from contributing to the warming of the planet highlights "the critical role of clean energy investments and responsible business practices in creating value for investors and companies — and the communities in which they operate."

