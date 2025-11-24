Shopper uncovers 'sad world' hidden behind their local supermarket: 'It bothers me to my core'

A pile of trashed doughnut boxes left a bitter aftertaste online — and reignited concerns about how food businesses manage their surplus amid growing worries around food costs, hunger, and environmental issues.

What's happening?

A post on Reddit claimed that U.S. companies receive a bigger tax write-off for binning food than donating it, and the comment section quickly filled with personal stories and opinions.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Some shared firsthand accounts corroborating this business practice of throwing away perfectly edible food, while others debunked the claim, saying that businesses generally get the same deduction whether they toss or donate unused inventory.

Still, most Redditors are frustrated with this widespread practice.

One commenter lamented, "I was raised in a poorer household where we didn't always have meals to go on so we were taught to never waste food and when I see it happening at a workplace I'm working at, it bothers me to my core."

Another said: "This is what GREED looks like......sad world we have created…"

Why is food waste from businesses concerning?

Discarding food that can still be eaten is troubling when there are people who don't have enough to eat. In the U.S., 47 million people face food insecurity every day, according to Feeding America.

Food waste also carries serious environmental harm. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change revealed that about 30% of the food produced globally is wasted, contributing significantly to global heat-trapping gases.

As global temperatures rise, crop and livestock production become more challenging, and food becomes scarce and more expensive. When people can't afford to buy the food that businesses sell, businesses are forced to discard excess.

It's a cycle — one difficult to break.

Are food businesses doing anything about this?

In the Reddit thread, some commenters shared how the establishments they work for allow staff to eat leftover items on the job or hand them out to neighboring shops.

However, the solution isn't as simple as giving away food. Local codes and food safety practices must be followed when making food donations. Moreover, some food pantries and food banks only accept specific types of food.

Still, some businesses work with local communities to prevent wastage. When a storm downed power in the city, Kroger donated over 76,000 pounds of food to the Arkansas Foodbank. Trader Joe's also gave away frozen food when its refrigeration went out.

These show that with coordination among local groups, food waste can be prevented.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Government agencies are expanding initiatives to help businesses and individuals manage food more responsibly.

The Environmental Protection Agency promotes a food recovery scale that prioritizes donating, feeding to animals, and composting what can't be eaten. The Food and Drug Administration has also updated the Food Code to reduce barriers to food donations.

Individuals can help too by shopping smarter at the grocery store and buying only what they need. When donating excess food isn't possible, composting it is a good alternative. These simple steps keep organic waste out of landfills — and out of the atmosphere.

