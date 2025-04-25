  • Business Business

New report reveals disturbing tactics used by major food companies to mislead their customers: 'There is a serious concern'

New regulations may help address this issue.

by Leslie Sattler
Most consumers in the United Kingdom have a false impression of how animals are raised for food. The Animal Law Foundation found that over 84% of producers use misleading imagery in their advertising and packaging, VegNews reported.

What's happening?

A comprehensive investigation of nearly 50 producers of animal products found widespread use of deceptive marketing.

While most companies show animals living healthy lives outdoors, the reality is starkly different — about 85% of the U.K.'s farm animals are brought up in factory farms.

The report, titled Food Chain Misinformation, examined websites, advertisements, and products from major food producers and supermarkets. All nine major supermarkets showed healthy animals outdoors on their websites, creating a pastoral image that rarely exists in modern farming.

"The reality for millions of animals is not what is reflected on the food market, where the dominant image for the public is of happy and healthy animals," said Edie Bowles, Animal Law Foundation executive director, according to VegNews.

Why is food supply misinformation concerning?

This type of marketing, which experts call "humane-washing," similar to greenwashing, misleads consumers who care about animal welfare.

Per VegNews, the report states: "There is a serious concern that the way farmed animals' lives are depicted and the way animal products are sold contribute to the prevalent impression that all farmed animals in the U.K. live in high welfare conditions. This type of content can be misleading to consumers and interfere with their purchasing decisions."

A survey found that nearly three-quarters of consumers are highly concerned about animal welfare in food production, making these misleading images particularly problematic.

The problem affects more than just animal welfare. Factory farming harms our environment in multiple ways, contributing to rising global temperatures, air pollution, and deforestation, according to Plant Based News.

These industrial facilities also create serious health risks. Cramming animals together in unhygienic conditions breeds disease and increases pandemic risk. Health experts worry that bird flu is only a few mutations away from spreading among humans.

What's being done about food supply misinformation?

New regulations may help address this issue. The Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024, which just took effect in April, will prohibit using false or misleading information to sell products.

For consumers wanting to make informed choices, look beyond marketing images. Seeking third-party certifications with strict standards can help identify companies with good animal welfare practices.

Reducing the consumption of animal products altogether is the most effective way to avoid supporting factory farming. Plant-based alternatives are much gentler on our planet — plus, they continue to improve in taste and variety.

