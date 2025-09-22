Insurance companies in hot water for shocking acts in wake of natural disaster: 'Some of the worst treatment'

"Some people will … say it's just a slap on the wrist."

Florida's fragile insurance market is once again in the spotlight, as WPTV reports that three companies face fines for mishandling claims tied to extreme weather damage. The violations range from unappointed adjusters to delayed payments, and they reflect a dodgy outlook for the insurance industry in Florida.

What's happening?



The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation announced on Aug. 18 via its website that it has fined three companies for various violations.

TypTap Insurance was fined $150,000 for failing to acknowledge Hurricane Ian claims within 14 days and for not providing required disclosures. American Coastal Insurance received a $400,000 fine for using unappointed adjusters, delayed claim responses, and missing information on communications. Sutton National was fined $50,000 for failure to provide disclosures when making preliminary or partial claims payments and for using adjusters who were not properly appointed.

"Some people will look at these fines and say it's just a slap on the wrist compared to the money they're bringing in and the money that they're shorting policyholders on. I don't know if I disagree with that," said Doug Quinn, executive director of the American Policyholder Association. "I do know the reality is that Florida policyholders are getting some of the worst treatment in the country."

Why are insurance-claim violations important?

Increasing global temperatures — driven by pollution from burning coal, oil, and gas — fuel stronger hurricanes that damage property and put communities at risk. As ocean temperatures also rise and storms grow more destructive, homeowners face higher premiums and reduced coverage due to the increased risk of disaster.

Insurers, faced with mounting payouts, are either exiting the market or raising premiums, which has left residents vulnerable. Insurance premiums in Florida have risen 30% in less than five years.



Despite the fact that Floridians now pay higher premiums, many also have their claims denied. This is not the only unsavory behavior reported about insurance companies in Florida; insurance companies have recently been under fire for cherry-picking policies with low risk and leaving high-risk customers behind.

What's being done about the insurance industry in Florida?

The insurance crisis in Florida is dire, and insurance companies require continued, strict oversight, including regulations and hefty fines, which prevent them from taking advantage of policyholders.

Earlier this year, the Washington Post reported that historically, "insurance companies have sought to pass the costs and risks of home insurance onto customers." In response to growing concern about the industry, regulators proposed requiring insurance companies to submit more detailed information about litigation and property insurance disputes.



Given the precarious landscape, homeowners should continue to protect themselves and weatherize their properties with improvements such as hurricane shutters and modern roofing.



With hurricane season still underway, Florida's insurance industry has a long way to go in ensuring homeowners receive fair coverage when the next storm hits.

