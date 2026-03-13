Beachgoers infuriated by recurring scene off of coastlines: 'This should be illegal'

"I'm sick of being bombarded with [these] 24/7."

A trip to the beach should be relaxing, with the meditative sound of waves and fresh ocean air that soothes the soul.

However, many people's beach experiences are being ruined by intrusive advertisements that block serene views.

In a Reddit post to r/mildlyinfuriating, one beachgoer shared a photo of a floating billboard in the ocean.

The billboard was advertising Burger King cheesy bacon tots, with the slogan "Treasure fer yer tastebuds."

"Trying to enjoy the beach, but the floating billboard is a bit of a bummer," the OP wrote.

Unfortunately, distracting and unnecessary ads have appeared on and around beaches worldwide. Other beach lovers have also taken to Reddit to share their frustrations with floating and flying ads in Miami, Malibu, and other areas.

When these ads appear, especially when you're trying to disconnect from technology and limit distractions, it can be incredibly frustrating. This constant bombardment of marketing messages often feels overwhelming and contributes to a culture of overconsumption and waste.

People now can't escape ads wherever they go and are more susceptible than ever before to buying things they don't really want or need. When those unnecessary purchases don't deliver the happiness promised, they end up in the trash and contribute to landfill waste that is steadily heating the planet.

This subreddit and others are often filled with ad-related complaints and offer places where people can safely vent their frustrations about constant pitches. You can contact the companies responsible for the ads and those that display them to make your voice heard.

"This should be illegal," one user commented.

"I came here to say that I always take a few torpedoes with me to the beach for just such an occasion," another wrote.

"I'm sick of being bombarded with ads 24/7," someone else added.

