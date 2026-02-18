Residents raise alarm about major developer's concerning proposal: 'People are upset about it'

Residents of Flagler Beach, Florida, have expressed their concerns about a proposed annexation of two areas for residential and commercial development.

According to The Daytona Beach News-Journal, in January, the Flagler Beach City Commission voted 4-1 in favor of annexing 234 acres of land from Veranda Bay after a first reading. Earlier in the month, Veranda Bay's sister project, Summertown, also received approval to annex 545 acres.

The Veranda Bay development would feature a "marina village," including condominiums, a restaurant, a 150-slip marina, and a ship store.

However, Flagler County argued that the Veranda Bay annexation violates Florida state law, specifically Sec. 171.044, which requires all residents in the land sign off on the annexation. Assistant county attorney Sarah Spector told the Observer that there are 122 residential homes along the parkway where the development is planned.

Developer Ken Belshe said that the homeowners living in Veranda Bay agreed on the annexation as part of the deal when they signed for their home purchase.

Commissioner Eric Cooley, who voted in favor of the Veranda Bay annexation, suggested progress should continue while keeping conversations open.

"What that does is it gives the county time to work things out with the developer, then it gives [the] county time to state clearly where they're at, and it also allows us to state clearly where we're at," he said, per the News-Journal.

The News-Journal said the County will also consider taking legal action regarding approval for the Summertown project.

Flagler Beach resident and city commission candidate R.J. Santore told the publication the annexation has been a "big topic" among residents and "people are upset about it."

Some residents are worried about the influx of people who would come to the area. Resident Sandra Schultheiss said, "I would not be happy to know that there is going to be a transient marina there, with people popping in, drinking, having a great time in my backyard."

There are also concerns about the consequences of more boat activity in the water.

"More boats in the [water] means more wake and more surge," said Santore. "During flooding events, I've witnessed wake from boats pushing water against residents' homes, and not just homes on the Intracoastal but even down the streets."

Florida is experiencing more frequent and severe flooding due to rising sea levels and intensifying hurricanes. According to Resources for the Future, Florida could face a 70% increase in storm surge by 2100 if pollution levels remain high.

Cities along U.S. coastlines, from the Bay Area to Flagler Beach, are facing nearly 2 feet of sea level rise by 2100, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which should increase scrutiny into new developments and protection for residents.

Meanwhile, marinas can have significant adverse effects on the water, including increased risk from chemical spillage from boat maintenance and cleaning, gas spills, and contamination.

Marinas also pose a risk to local wildlife in the water and in the air. For example, at a marina in Gulf Breeze, Florida, an osprey needed to be rescued after getting caught in sailboat rigging.

According to Flagler Live, Santore proposed that the annexation be tabled so the commission can fully evaluate the proposal.

