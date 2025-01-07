Fiverr sparks outrage with new satirical ad covering sensitive societal issue: 'A tasteless miscalculation'

"… the ad comes across as a gauche and flippant take that fails to read the room."

Freelance marketplace Fiverr is just the latest company to be criticized for an artificial intelligence advertisement. Strangely enough, the business — which relies on humans and their ingenuity — seemed to dismiss humans' concern about the technology.

The "Nobody Cares" commercial, a 79-second musical-style song about getting things done with or without AI "feels like a tasteless miscalculation that alienates the very talent it relies upon," Natalie Fear of Creative Bloq wrote.

The cacophonous and discordant promotion intones "nobody cares" seven times.

"Nobody cares that you use AI; they care about the results," a narrator says at the end. "For the best ones, hire Fiverr experts, who've mastered every digital skill — including AI. Oh, by the way, did we mention this ad was made with AI?"

An annoyed and disinterested voice responds, "Nobody cares."

"In a climate where AI is often the centre of ethical debate around the future of creative careers, the ad comes across as a gauche and flippant take that fails to read the room," Fear wrote. "... Many creatives in the industry do care about AI and its consequences."

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Others do, too. As Fear detailed previously, the outrage around a San Francisco startup's AI ad campaign typified the response to what seems like the imminent AI takeover of industries far and wide. Creators are among those most at risk, as companies are contracting AI services to do the work of photographers, producers, editors, and more. Even Toys R Us thought it was a good idea to portray its supposed imagination via these artificial means.

Maybe if AI were capable of answering even the most basic questions, it would be more well received. But as internet searches show, AI plug-ins and overviews have the hardest time distilling information.

So, it's no wonder people are up in arms about losing their jobs to AI, the ethical implications of the tech, and the proliferation of companies that are based on it, use it, and promote it.

🗣️ Do you think misinformation is a major problem in America today?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"The reductive ad portrays the technology as a speedy workaround, ignoring the countless ethical and legal concerns surrounding it," Fear wrote. "Even if the ad's intentions lay in dispelling the 'high level of scepticism' around the quality and legal complications of AI, it only seems to serve as a puff piece for the shiny 'brilliance' of the technology."

As Fear argued, using AI to hype AI is inappropriate, and when your business is about elevating humans, it's malpractice.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







