Video game featured at prominent awards ceremony sparks heated debate about the future of gaming: 'It has no place [here]'

"They even went as far as paying some influencers to help hype it up."

by Alyssa Ochs
"They even went as far as paying some influencers to help hype it up."

Video games can be stimulating activities that boost problem-solving skills, improve attention span, and inspire teamwork. 

However, critics are comparing at least one game that's getting buzz to nothing more than AI garbage with no legitimate place in the gaming world. As Creative Bloq reported, the prominent Game Awards recently featured a game called Catly, which allegedly features AI-heavy visuals with shockingly low value and a seemingly pointless plotline. 

Even worse, gamers speculated the game could have ties to AI/NFT/blockchain gaming and sponsored popular streamers to endorse it. People also wondered whether Catly was even a real game and, if it is, how far video game makers would go to make money at the expense of authenticity. 

Critics argue that AI-generated video games lack the creativity, depth, and emotional components that make gaming meaningful and engaging. Without a human touch to make video games captivating and high quality, they detract from player enjoyment.

Moreover, using AI to create video games contributes to a stressed environment already inundated with all sorts of pollution. That's because AI technology requires vast amounts of energy and water use and increases power grid demand

Like most things in life, AI has a positive side — particularly if efforts to clean it up are successful. For instance, it can help reduce the need for toxic chemical pesticides in agriculture. However, for AI to scale responsibly, developers must consider how it's impacting the planet. 

Watch now: Uber-wealthy couple makes unprecedented move with $300 million land

Gaming enthusiasts didn't hesitate to speak out against apparent AI games like Catly.

"Catly was straight AI trash," one gamer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "It's probably not even a game at all. They even went as far as paying some influencers to help hype it up. No shame."

Another gamer posted, "Gen AI has no place in art. It has no place at the game awards." 

