Five Below shopper frustrated after discovering employee destroying unsold products: 'Corporations can be doing so much better'

"The employees are not to blame."

A viral TikTok video has exposed Five Below employees destroying unsold products with razors, igniting discussions about retail waste and corporate responsibility in the face of environmental challenges.

What's happening?

TikTok user and self-proclaimed dumpster diver Nniffer (@jenn_nniffer) recently shared footage of Five Below employees slicing up unsold spa kits with razor blades and tossing them into bins for disposal.

"I'm at Five Below right now and I'm walking past the back, and I could see that the employees are in the back with … spa kits, and they're slicing it with razor blades right now … and throwing them in a big bin to be thrown out," Nnifer narrates.

The video's caption reads, "The employees are not to blame, but corporations can be doing so much better to reduce over production, waste and donation practices."

Why is destroying products concerning?

Destroying unsold products contributes to unnecessary waste, putting additional strain on pollution-emitting landfills and wasting the resources used to produce these items.

This practice can lead to increased dirty gas pollution from both the production and disposal processes.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

When perfectly good products are destroyed instead of being sold at a discount or donated, it represents a missed opportunity to benefit communities in need while reducing environmental impact.

Is Five Below doing anything about this?

It does not appear that Five Below has publicly addressed this specific incident. However, the company's website states a commitment to reducing plastic waste and increasing recycling efforts in their operations.

Five Below has previously fundraised for organizations like Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, demonstrating some level of corporate social responsibility.

It's worth noting that this video shows one isolated incident, and it's unclear whether this practice is widespread across Five Below stores or if it's a localized store policy or one-off tactic. It does show either way another example of how widespread this practice is more broadly across the country of deliberately damaging items before throwing them away.

What's being done about retail waste more broadly?

Many retailers are taking steps to address overproduction and reduce waste. Some are implementing better inventory management systems to avoid excess stock, while others are offering steep discounts on unsold items before considering disposal.

Partnering with charities to donate unsold merchandise has become a popular solution for many companies. Some retailers are exploring circular economy models, where products are designed for reuse or recycling. Many grocery stores work with apps like Flashfood to find homes for products nearing their best-by date.

Additionally, some governments are considering legislation to ban the destruction of unsold goods.

As consumers, we can help by supporting brands with transparent and responsible waste management practices. Buying only what we need helps reduce overall demand. Choosing products made from recycled or sustainable materials is another impactful step.

When we no longer need items, donating or reselling them instead of throwing them away keeps usable goods out of landfills. Lastly, letting companies know we care about reducing waste by providing feedback through social media or customer service channels can drive positive change.

It may sound corny, but by working together, we can create a future where unsold products find new homes instead of landfills, saving money and resources while building a healthier planet for all.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.