Scientists update ancient food practice with game-changing technology: 'There is significant interest'

New fish-smoking kilns in Malawi are reducing waste, boosting fish handlers' incomes, and preserving nutrition in this important food source, SciDev.Net reported via Tech Xplore.

What are eco-friendly fish kilns?

These modern fish-smoking tools have closed systems that keep heat in, burn less wood, and require minimal maintenance.

Unlike old smoking methods that waste wood and harm health, these new kilns are safer, more efficient, and still cook fish evenly all the way through.

Why are improved fish kilns important?

Fish handling in Malawi creates a waste issue that compromise both food quality and job creation.

Before these new kilns came along, fish losses reached 43% at beaches, 54% during drying, and 69% during selling stages, according to a study published in World Development Perspectives. Every lost fish means less protein for people who rely on fish for their daily dietary needs.

"The kilns can process 100 kilograms of fish in two hours," said James Banda, principal investigator on the kiln project and principal research officer in Malawi's Ministry of Agriculture, per SciDev.Net.

How these kilns help handlers and buyers

The drying process saves fish oil that drops out during smoking, and that's an extra item handlers can sell.

For buyers, the new smoking method results in better-tasting fish that stays fresh longer. The clean setup reduces germs, making food safer to consume.

Fish makes up over 70% of animal protein in Malawian meals and 40% of all protein eaten, according to the country's 2021 annual economic report. With more than 65,000 fishers and half a million associated jobs, better tools in this field could change lives.

How the kilns fix air and tree problems

Old fish-smoking methods forced workers such as Issah Amin to face harsh, harmful conditions. At Lake Malawi's Chikombe beach, workers used to suffer teary eyes and breathing troubles while adding wood to ovens.

The new build minimizes smoke contact while using less wood. By burning fewer trees, the kilns help save nearby woods from excessive deforestation.

"When innovations like this come up, some will always hesitate to adopt. But there is significant interest to adopt this technology, and that encourages us," said Ellack Dyton, an extension worker on the project.

Market chances due to better processing

The kilns open new sales paths for Malawian fish handlers. They can sell high-quality fish to both local buyers and buyers in nearby countries.

"The process assures food safety standards for local and regional markets," said Charles Mkoka, executive director of the Coordination Unit for Rehabilitation of the Environment, a local group working on nature care.

Manufacturers plan to distribute the tools to 500 people in Mangochi by 2026, looking to reduce harvest losses by 15% and increase use rates by the same amount. This growth could also benefit women- and youth-run groups in search of steady incomes.

If you want to help support ethical fishing practices around the world, look for labels on fish products that confirm good catching and drying methods were used. Your purchases can help fishing towns transition to cleaner, more effective tools.

