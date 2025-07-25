Authorities discover illegal cargo after opening coolers on suspicious boat: 'They asked me for fuel, but their engine was still running'

Authorities in Massachusetts were in for a surprise after acting on a tip from an assistant harbormaster, uncovering an illegal operation that could threaten New England's lucrative commercial fishing industry if it goes on unchecked.

What's happening?

WTAP reported in June that officials had issued $51,000 in civil fines to five men after they discovered 1,000 fish, including undersized black sea bass and scup, in coolers on an idling boat. Kevin Carter, the assistant harbormaster, first flagged the situation to authorities.

"I thought [the boat] was very suspicious. They asked me for fuel, but their engine was still running," Carter said. Authorities said the men had no permits to fish in Westport waters.

Bill Chase, the incoming harbormaster, added that the illegal haul wasn't a one-off situation. "This was a coordinated large operation which has roots and tentacles in other states," he said.

Why is this important?

According to estimates from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the commercial fishing industry generates significant revenue for the New England region, which encompasses Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

Commercial fishing in Massachusetts, where the bust occurred, brings in $4.4 billion in sales and $2.3 billion in income. It also supports tens of thousands of jobs. Illegal fishing operations could upend this sector by disrupting efforts to responsibly manage fish populations, ultimately resulting in biodiversity loss, depleted fish stocks, and a weakened food supply chain.

Unfortunately, unsustainable fishing isn't the only threat to our economies and ecosystems. Illegal wildlife trafficking is another example of how humans have altered nature's protective balance. While not all trafficked species become invasive, many of them do if released into the wild, outcompeting local species for resources.

What is being done to protect New England's fishing industry?

Chase told WTAP that he has been advocating for improved coordination with environmental police to deter illegal fishers from harming Massachusetts waters. In his estimate, the fishing bust is proof that those efforts are beginning to pay off.

"It validates the cooperation between a small town department like ours and a state agency that's charged with environmental enforcement," Chase said.

More broadly, you can aid these efforts by supporting sustainable seafood sellers and organizations working to conserve our life-sustaining ecosystems for future generations.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





