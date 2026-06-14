First-time car renter pays $900 for a surprise luxury SUV, then realizes it's a Nissan Altima

A low daily rate can look very different once extra fees are added.

You don't always get what you pay for. After putting up $900 to book what she believed was a mystery luxury SUV, a first-time vehicle renter said she ended up with a Nissan Altima.

What happened?

A TikTok saga, highlighted by Motor1, shows a user who named her account "secret" (@secretacct00891) recounting her first rental-car experience. She and a friend, both younger than 25, had selected a surprise option tied to a luxury SUV rental.

In the video, she said, "I just got my first rental car. We got the underage rental car, but we got it as a surprise,"

What they picked up was far from what they had imagined. She said they were expecting something along the lines of a Jeep Wrangler or a Chevy Tahoe, but instead revealed: "We got a Nissan Altima."

The post has now topped 816,000 views, and many viewers said they could not believe the result, as Motor1 noted.

One person joked, "So does the Nissan drop you off to your luxury rental car?"

Another commenter put it more bluntly: "I know someone that rents literal supercars for $1,200... $900 for an Altima is horrible."

In a follow-up TikTok, the creator said she booked through Expedia with Fox Rent A Car at a quoted price of $47 per day. The rental lasted more than a week, and there was also a $150 underage fee. She clarified that she didn't receive the Altima because it was an underage rental.

"Moral of the story is that we did not receive the best of car," secret concluded. "But I will like to say we were whipping, we were whipping the Nissan Altima."

Why does it matter?

Many travelers are already facing rising vacation and transportation costs. Paying hundreds of dollars more than expected for a vehicle that does not match the listing can leave renters feeling trapped, especially younger drivers who are already subject to extra fees.

For consumers, terms such as "manager's special," "surprise vehicle," or "mystery car" can hide what is actually being offered, Motor1 noted. A renter may read those labels as a possible upgrade, even though the outcome may simply be whichever vehicle is available.

That kind of confusion does not just affect people's budgets. It can also put drivers in cars they did not plan to rent, including larger or less fuel-efficient models.

What can I do?

If you are booking a rental car, approach mystery categories with caution. Before paying, check the fine print for age surcharges, taxes, deposits, mileage rules, and whether "SUV" or "luxury" is actually guaranteed.

A low daily rate can look very different once extra fees are added.

It can also help to compare the final checkout price across several websites, as well as on the rental company's own page. If the listing uses vague language, taking screenshots before booking can provide a record of how the vehicle was described.

Travelers hoping to save money may want to skip "surprise" offers altogether and choose the smallest class that meets their needs. If a rental company offers an electric or high-efficiency option at a similar price, that could help lower fuel costs while reducing pollution.

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