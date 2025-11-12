Energy firm strikes deal to build massive facility that will transform power grid — here's why it's a game-changer

It's unclear how long the project will take to build.

Malaysia is taking an important step forward in its journey to expand the country's capacity for clean energy while ensuring energy efficiency and stability by diversifying its clean energy sources. With this step, the country will reduce its reliance on dirty energy, leading to a cleaner and healthier future for its residents.

According to SolarQuarter, Planet QEOS Sdn. Bhd. and Founder Group Limited entered into a Heads of Agreement to develop, together, a large-scale renewable energy project. Also involved is the Baram DeepTech Energy Programme.

The project, which will become one of the most significant of its kind in the area, will reside in Sarawak, Malaysia.

The development will include a battery energy storage system and a photovoltaic power plant, which together will make up the first "firm" solar energy plant in the country. The builders of this power plant are designing it to ensure it provides the region with continuous, affordable, and reliable renewable electricity, on par with hydropower and traditional gas, thereby saving local communities a significant amount of money.

In addition to this power plant, the group is developing a Tier-4 Green Data Centre Park in Baram that should operate entirely on solar energy, helping curb pollution in the region and leading to healthier communities.

The goal of the data center is to strengthen and secure Malaysia's digital economy by enhancing sustainable infrastructure in the area. Meanwhile, construction of the data center and solar power plant will create new jobs in the area and boost the local economy.

While not every region has a solar power plant, individuals can still take advantage of the ultimate home energy hack by installing solar panels on their residences, which could bring their utility bills down to as little as $0 per month.

As for the development project in Malaysia, it's unclear how long it will take to build. However, it will move Sarawak closer to its goal of becoming the "Battery of ASEAN."

