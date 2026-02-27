Homeowner vents frustrations after spotting odd behavior among local HVAC techs: '[They] don't have the 21st-century skill set'

"I think it also depends where you are."

As heat pumps have gained popularity among homeowners, technician training has lagged behind. There is a significant shortage of adequately trained HVAC techs skilled in heat pump technology to heat and cool homes.

Social media users have called out this industry gap, citing their personal experiences and highlighting the high demand for hands-on heat pump workforce education. Fortunately, reputable brands such as Mitsubishi are helping homeowners understand their heat pump options and save money on energy bills.

Yet in a post to r/heatpumps, one homeowner vented about finding an experienced technician to install a Mitsubishi heat pump.

"Cold-weather heat pumps are generally well-reviewed in this group," the OP explained. "I … contacted three diamond installers to obtain estimates." Unfortunately, none of those companies was able to help the OP.





It may take a bit of looking around to find the right HVAC tech, but when you do, you will set yourself up to save significantly on your heating and cooling costs.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Here are some ideas for exploring your heat pump options to save money and improve your home's energy efficiency:

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0 down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Palmetto offers HVAC leases starting at $99 per month, plus 12 years of maintenance.

To further reduce your energy costs, you can pair your new HVAC system and other efficient appliances with solar panels. TCD partner EnergySage can help you find an ideal solar setup for your home and budget, with installation savings of up to $10,000.

Also, the free Palmetto Home app connects you to opportunities to unlock up to $5,000 in rewards that you can spend on home efficiency upgrades.

Other users sympathized with the OP's heat pump installation challenge and shared their feedback and advice in the comments.

One Redditor suggested that many HVAC techs "don't have the 21st-century skill set to get the installation exactly correct or effectively troubleshoot when something is off."

"I think it also depends where you are," another person wrote. "We are a diamond contractor in Denver, and I feel like there's competition from small, medium, and large shops that offer Mitsubishi Electric."

"Many contractors have strong opinions about various brands," someone else commented. "Those opinions are inconsistent, so…you just need to find the contractors that are OK with Mitsubishi."

