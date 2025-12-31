New plumbing tech gains popularity as homeowners see enormous bill savings: '[Accelerating] a market shift that was already underway'

The tech not only lowers your energy bills, but they also make your home more resilient.

Homeowners are saving big on their energy bills by upgrading to heat pump water heaters, and new data showed that commercial properties are also moving toward planet-friendly heating systems.

According to Facilities Dive, the commercial heat pump water heater market is expected to be valued at $1.62 billion by 2034. That's up from an estimated value of $549 million in 2024, per data from Global Market Insights.

"The industry [is accelerating] a market shift that was already underway," David Rames, senior product manager at Midea, told Facilities Dive.

Installing an Energy Star-rated commercial heat pump water heater can help reduce the amount of pollution in the atmosphere, per Facilities Dive. The U.S. Department of Energy noted the pollution savings from a heat pump water heater are equivalent to removing 1.5 cars from the road annually.

Heat pump water heaters not only lower your energy bills, but they also make your home more resilient. Per the Energy Department, efficient water heaters use electricity to move heat from one place to another.

If you're in the market for a more efficient water heater, Cala has customizable smart heat pump water heaters that help reduce costs by heating water exactly when it's needed. You may even be eligible for incentives depending on your location.

The push for the residential adoption of heat pump water heaters has ramped up across the nation. Per Facilities Dive, the Northeast States for Coordinated Air Use Management, which includes about a dozen states, announced a plan to increase sales of the efficient water heaters through 2040.

In addition to heat pump water heaters, installing solar panels is a home energy hack that can help keep your energy bills low. You can check out TCD's Solar Explorer to connect with vetted installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

The Solar Explorer has $0-down subscription program options, such as Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program, that can slash your utility rates by up to 20%. If you want to snag more incentives or get competitive bids, EnergySage provides great tools to help you along the way as well.

If you pair your solar panels with an upgraded HVAC, you can save up to 50% on your heating and cooling costs. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you find an affordable system that's right for your home.

