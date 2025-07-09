Resident sparks outrage with photo of obnoxious sighting on local street: 'I don't even understand how it is legal'

A popular Arizona restaurant chain has garnered criticism on Reddit for its controversial marketing tactics.

A photo shared on the r/Phoenix subreddit kicked off the backlash. It shows a flyer from Mexican restaurant chain Filiberto's inside a plastic sandwich bag, with a rock also in the bag to keep it from blowing away. The flyers have apparently been thrown into front yards throughout Phoenix, Arizona's biggest city.

"Probably the most annoying advertising and litter possible," the original poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Many commenters said that this type of marketing is common, and it's frustrating. They said that not only do restaurants advertise in this manner, but it's also frequent among lawn care services.

No matter who is doing the marketing, it's still contributing to one of the biggest problems facing the environment.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, over 500 million tons of plastic are produced every year, and roughly 22 million tons of plastic litter end up annually in our environment. Studies have also estimated that 170 trillion pieces of plastic are in the ocean.

In fact, finding ways to reduce plastic use is one of the simplest, yet most impactful, ways people can contribute to helping protect the planet. This could mean stopping the use of plastic food containers or grocery bags, or buying a reusable water bottle.

Despite the known problems plastic causes to our environment, people continue to litter it at alarming rates. It's visible when taking pets for a walk, or visiting local parks — or, in this case, when simply stepping into our front yards.

"I don't even understand how it is legal," one commenter wrote. "[They're] littering on a mass scale and telling you exactly who they are. How is that not an offense?"

Some commenters said they deal with it by giving any business that litters in their yard a poor review online. Others agreed that it should be illegal. But more than anything, commenters just wanted this litter to stop.

"What kind of marketing uses litter to attract customers," one wrote. "How to get avoided by consumers 101."

