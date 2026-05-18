'An unnecessary loss': FIFA sparks anger after painting over famous whale mural in Dallas

"Should have been something you absolutely cannot touch."

Locals in Dallas are outraged after FIFA made the controversial decision to paint over a downtown mural that celebrated marine life for nearly 30 years. WFAA reports Wyland, the artist who painted "Whaling Wall 82," is now accusing FIFA of doing so without consultation.

What happened?

Casey Telford (@CaseyToGo) highlighted the saga in a post that quickly took off on the social platform X.

FIFA painted over a beautiful, long-standing mural in Downtown Dallas.



It was gifted to the city by marine life artist & conservationist Wyland in the 90s as a reminder to protect our beloved oceans.



What an unnecessary loss, especially given no matches are actually in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/yQ7f6gJN10 — Casey Telford // (@CaseyToGo) May 16, 2026

The photo shows one image of the impressive mural alongside a recently taken photo showing crews painting over it with blue paint.

"It was gifted to the city by marine life artist & conservationist Wyland in the 90s as a reminder to protect our beloved oceans," Telford wrote. "What an unnecessary loss, especially given no matches are actually in Dallas."

Telford is referring to the fact that matches will be taking place in nearby Arlington, Texas, rather than Dallas itself. WFAA noted that Wyland only found out about the decision after someone alerted him.

"You know they're telling people we reached out to Wyland, we reached out to the Wyland Foundation, they did no such thing," Wyland told the publication.

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In response to a WFAA inquiry, the North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee didn't deny anything like that. They intimated that a "portion of the original mural will remain preserved as a tribute to its lasting impact on the city" in a statement provided to WFAA. It's unclear what that looks like or why they chose Wyland's mural in the first place.

Why does it matter?

For many residents, the issue is bigger than a single wall. Taking it down exhibits a lack of concern for both public art and the cause the mural represented. Public art helps shape the way people experience their neighborhoods, and long-standing murals often become landmarks woven into everyday life and shared memory.

Art celebrating marine life can help keep people connected to causes surrounding wildlife and the natural world, even in a dense downtown environment. Replacing it with event-themed imagery sends the message that the display is purely transactional and subject to the highest bidder and its latest commercial campaign.

What are people saying?

According to WFAA, Wyland plans to challenge the decision under the Visual Artists Rights Act, a federal law that can protect artists in some cases from the destruction or distortion of recognized works.

Residents like Ed Smith expressed frustration to WFAA about FIFA's decision.

"I'm just really heartbroken," Smith told the outlet.

Commenters on X shared their own disbelief.

"Yeah something like that should be protected," one wrote. "Should have been something you absolutely cannot touch."

"I don't understand why they couldn't just hang the ad over it, if use of that space was that darn necessary," Telford agreed.

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