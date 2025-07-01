Fiat unveils tiny 3-wheel pickup with head-turning design: 'Smart, simple, cost-effective'

Fiat's new truck is a clear sign that there are a lot of helpful, sustainable solutions coming our way.

Fiat just showed off something pretty unexpected: a tiny electric pickup truck that's all about getting the small jobs done with less hassle and way less pollution. It's called the Tris, and while it's still a concept, it's already turning heads.

According to Inside EVs, the Tris is super compact (10.4 feet long) and comes with just three wheels, but it still has a flatbed and room to carry gear. It's made for things like local deliveries, farm runs, or park maintenance.

Basically, it's the kind of truck you don't need a giant parking space or a full tank of gas to drive.

This little EV runs on battery power, so there's no gas, no tailpipe pollution, and way lower maintenance than a regular truck. That means fewer trips to the shop, no oil changes, and big savings over time.

It's designed to be simple, affordable, and practical, especially in busy cities where space and air quality both matter.

The Tris will first be sold in the Middle East and Africa, but, according to Fiat's CEO, Olivier Francois, it won't take much time for it to reach Europe. As he told Inside EVs, "This kind of smart, simple, cost-effective solution speaks a universal language."

Electric vehicles like the Tris are helping to replace dirty fuels with something cleaner (sure, making batteries uses resources, but at least they can be reused), but this is not all: EVs can get even better for the planet and your wallet. For example, people are choosing to charge their EVs with solar power at home as a way to take their whole sustainable aspect to a new level (and also save some money, of course).

Solar energy is cheaper than using the grid or public chargers, and it's a great long-term move for your wallet and the planet.

Fiat's new truck is a clear sign that there are a lot of helpful, sustainable solutions coming our way. All we have to do is make the most of them.

