New vehicles priced at $25,000 or less made up under 5% of U.S. sales last year.

Fiat is testing how small (and how slow) an electric vehicle can be in the U.S. while still attracting buyers. The new Topolino EV is more of a neighborhood runabout than a traditional car, but its sub-$15,000 price helps it stand out.

What's happening?

The Fiat Topolino is now open for orders in the U.S. at $13,995, or $14,985 once the required $990 destination charge is added, CNBC reported.

Although the Topolino looks like a miniature Fiat 500, it's classified as a quadricycle, which puts it closer to a golf cart than a passenger car. Stellantis said the Topolino tops out at 19 mph and travels up to 46 miles on a charge.

Stellantis will sell the Topolino in limited numbers this year. Buyers can choose a hardtop version with conventional doors or the Dolce Vita soft-top convertible, which uses rope in place of doors. Fiat is also offering a free conversion kit that lifts the maximum speed to 25 mph, enough to make the Topolino legal on streets posted at 35 mph or under, per CNBC.

Fiat sold 43,772 vehicles in the U.S. in 2012, its first full year back on the market, and roughly 1,300 last year, so the Topolino arrives as the company tries to rebuild momentum in America. Built in Morocco, its name means "little mouse" in Italian.

Why does it matter?

At $14,985 delivered, the Topolino could appeal to drivers looking for an electric option for short errands and low-speed driving around beach towns, campuses, and gated communities.

New vehicles priced at $25,000 or less made up under 5% of U.S. sales last year. Slate Auto's stripped-down electric pickup, at $24,950, is one of them. Chinese buyers, meanwhile, can pick from over 200 electric and hybrid models below $25,000.

Electric vehicles can save drivers money on fuel, and they typically need less routine maintenance because they don't require oil changes and have fewer moving parts that wear out.

The Topolino won't replace a typical highway-ready car for most Americans. Its top speed and quadricycle classification make it a niche pick for shoppers buying an electric vehicle.

What's being done?

Fiat is keeping the Topolino simple, with two body styles and a no-cost conversion kit for buyers who want the extra 6 mph.

For some households, a micro-EV could serve as a second vehicle for school pickups, quick grocery runs, or commuting a few miles at a time. A quadricycle can't handle highway trips, though, so most households would still need a faster car for longer drives.

Charging an EV at home often costs about half as much as using public chargers, though basic Level 1 charging tends to be slow. Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for faster Level 2 home charger installations.

Fiat is betting some U.S. drivers want exactly that kind of stripped-down practicality. "With Topolino, we bring a feeling, a lifestyle, a reminder that mobility can be joyful, expressive and beautifully simple," Fiat brand CEO Olivier François said in a release.

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