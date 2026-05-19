Google-backed geothermal company surges past $10 billion after IPO debut

Wall Street just handed clean energy a major vote of confidence after a Google-backed geothermal energy firm saw its valuation surpass $10 billion.

The company, Fervo Energy, moved above that mark after its Nasdaq debut this week, and shares climbed 30% immediately following the initial public offering, per Data Centre Dynamics.

Fervo garnered attention after becoming the largest energy company IPO in 13 years and hitting a significantly higher valuation than previously expected (by over half a billion dollars).

Part of the company's high valuation has been tied to the growth of the artificial intelligence industry, which requires an extraordinary amount of power to keep running. Google has already agreed to buy over 115 megawatts of geothermal energy from Fervo to power its Nevada data centers.

Google is far from the only tech giant showing interest in geothermal power. Meta and Microsoft have also entered into deals to buy geothermal energy to power their data centers.

The market response that Fervo has seen sends a clear message: Investors are increasingly viewing next-generation clean power not just as a climate solution, but as a serious growth business.

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In Fervo's case, much of the enthusiasm centers on a key advantage: Its technology is built to deliver around-the-clock carbon-free electricity at a moment when AI data centers are fueling a huge new wave of energy demand.

Unlike conventional geothermal, Fervo's specific "enhanced geothermal systems" approach enables deeper drilling and access to areas previously inaccessible. This ESG strategy could dramatically expand where geothermal projects can be built, especially across the western United States, and create the potential for a much larger clean energy build-out.

That has implications far beyond the tech industry. More firm, dispatchable clean power could strengthen the grid, reduce dependence on volatile gas markets, and help stabilize energy costs over time. It could also create jobs in the construction, grid infrastructure, and plant operations in communities across the country.

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