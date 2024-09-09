Employee sparks conversation after sharing photo of brand-new items thrown away due to company policy: 'They're worth keeping'

"I literally had to scour my city for one of those a couple weeks back."

Changes in policy can cause some waste — especially when items are thrown into the trash instead of being repurposed or recycled. One employee went to the internet for advice when their employer started discarding unused components.

What's happening?

This Redditor posted their question in r/AskElectricians. "My job is throwing away dozens of these," they said. "Worth saving?"

The item in the attached photo was a current limiting time delay fuse from Ferraz Shawmut. As the original poster clarified in a comment, "I work for the railroad and these are used in the locomotives."

"From what I've been told these are brand new but cannot be used because the standards have changed and these are no longer up to the new code," the original poster said. "Are they worth rescuing out of the trash or are they so specific that they really can't be used anywhere else?"

Why would keeping old fuses be worthwhile?

Several electricians responded to the original poster to say that the fuses were worth keeping. "I literally had to scour my city for one of those a couple weeks back. They're worth keeping if they're good," one said.

"In this case, I was replacing the main service disconnect feeding a meter stack for a trailer park here," they replied when asked what they needed the fuse for. "The original disconnect was 60 years old and had never been maintained. … New disconnect used the exact fuses OP posted and I found one in our shop but you need two for a service like that."

"Grab a meter and test for continuity," suggested another commenter. "If they work save them. Sum b****** are like $200 a pop."

Even if the fuses weren't useful for servicing older equipment, another commenter pointed out that throwing them in the trash would still be a waste. "The ones that are blown cut the copper out," they said, prompting another commenter to reply with dollar signs. Copper is extremely reusable and is valuable as a salvaged material.

All these options could mean money for the original poster. They also reduce the need to manufacture new components with raw materials, which is damaging to the Earth.

What could the railroad do about this waste?

If these components are no longer usable in a train, they could still be sold for other applications. It would save a little money for the company while also saving money and time for electricians who need this component. Plus, it would keep these components out of the landfill.

What can I do about electronic waste?

While most people don't have piles of heavy-duty fuses to throw away, everyone has e-waste like an old cell phone, tablet, or laptop. If they work, these items are worth selling secondhand to help fund your next purchase. You can also donate them to a thrift store. If they're broken, you can get cash back from recycling them in some cases.

