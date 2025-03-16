Hotel CEO under fire after explosive protest footage spreads online

​A Reddit post on the r/london subreddit has ignited widespread outrage after videos surfaced allegedly showing Fergus Stewart, CEO of The Landmark Hotel in Marylebone, physically confronting climate protesters. The incident occurred during a demonstration against a private jet investors' conference hosted at the hotel.

The videos depict protesters from the activist group Climate Resistance peacefully assembling outside the hotel, advocating for a wealth tax on assets over £10 million to fund climate action. In one clip, a man identified as Stewart appears to strike a female protester in the face.

The hotel's management responded by stating that while it respects the right to peaceful protest, the safety and well-being of guests and staff are its top priority. It claimed that protesters barricaded entrances and attempted to gain access to the hotel, prompting staff to act to protect those inside.

This incident has sparked significant online debate. Many users are questioning the validity of the assault claims hurled Stewart's way, with some debating whether what's depicted should qualify as assault.

One user commented, "If that's the video not even VAR would qualify that as a punch," referring to the Video Assistant Referee in the Premier League and other world football leagues. Another disagreed, saying one of the later videos does show a clearer view of a punch, though it is shot from behind the woman's head.



Users have also debated the purpose of the protests and their impact. One user said, "A wealth tax is asking for a fundamental shift in how we tax. Moving tax away from income and onto assets."

The altercation underscores the escalating tensions surrounding climate activism and the perceived excesses of the ultra-wealthy. Private jets are often criticized for their disproportionate environmental impact, with the world's richest 1% reportedly emitting as much planet-heating pollution as the poorest two-thirds of people.

The incident, whether Stewart assaulted protestors or not, serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for dialogue and action addressing climate change and economic inequality. It also highlights the importance of peaceful protest and the responsibilities of those in power to engage constructively with dissenting voices.

