Federal agency partners with popular streaming service to deliver real-time emergency alerts: 'More responsive'

Awareness in the face of human-created extreme weather tragedy is power.

While federal employees across the board are losing their jobs, one federal agency has taken on a new project.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has partnered with audio streaming service TuneIn to provide drivers who use the platform with real-time emergency alerts, according to TechCrunch.

TuneIn was not previously compatible with FEMA's Integrated Public Alert Warning System (IPAWS), which sends local alerts about extreme weather, natural disasters, and other emergencies.

According to the Congressional Research Service, IPAWS enables the simultaneous distribution of a single emergency alert across multiple networks.

The integration between TuneIn and FEMA will provide emergency notifications to drivers with TuneIn-equipped cars, enabling more consumers to be promptly aware of impending disasters.

Awareness in the face of human-created extreme weather tragedy is power. As our actions have damaged the planet, the planet fights back with drought, wildfires, floods, and more.

Ideally, we could solve the climate crisis with global teamwork, but politics, a high human population, and the fact that understanding climate issues is a privilege that not all have make this implausible.

Change will take time, and we cannot yet prevent natural disasters. All we can do to combat them when they arise is be prepared. TuneIn and FEMA are making this possible for more people than before.

Over the past fifty years, extreme weather events have claimed 2 million human lives, according to a JHEOR article.

Early warning systems, the article says, can save lives. A one-day warning can lessen damage from a natural disaster by 30%.

Additionally, warning systems save money spent on disaster recovery. In fact, early warning systems "can yield a nearly tenfold return on investment."

For these reasons, the Early Warnings for All initiative was started to research and advocate for weather warning systems to be implemented globally, especially in less-developed countries.

FEMA's collaboration with TuneIn is a step in the right direction to provide Americans with invaluable knowledge on weather events.

According to TechCrunch, the increase in IPAWS availability is worrisome to some, as nearly 2,500 FEMA employees have left the force between Jan. 25 and June 1, 2025.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claims, however, that employee cuts and organization have made FEMA more reactive.

FEMA, Noem said, per TechCrunch, "has become more responsive, getting personnel on the ground and approving grants nearly twice as quickly as previous administrations did."

FEMA, Noem said, per TechCrunch, "has become more responsive, getting personnel on the ground and approving grants nearly twice as quickly as previous administrations did."