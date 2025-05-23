Leaked report reveals major breakdown at government agency as disaster season begins: 'The resources and cooperation are not there'

The Federal Emergency Management Agency reportedly "is not ready" for hurricane season, which starts June 1.

What's happening?

CNN reported the news, citing "a general uncertainty around its mission, lack of coordination with states and other federal agencies, low morale and new red tape that will likely slow responses."

The agency self-diagnosed the issue in a problem-solving exercise. "As FEMA transforms to a smaller footprint, the intent for this hurricane season is not well understood," an internal review obtained by CNN, evidently from a leak rather than through a formal release, stated. "Thus FEMA is not ready."

The Trump administration seems intent on gutting or eliminating the agency. Former Administrator Cameron Hamilton was fired May 8 after telling Congress it was not "in the best interest of the American people" for FEMA to be abolished.

FEMA is in the Department of Homeland Security, and David Richardson, who works in the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, was appointed administrator. He said he will follow directives from President Donald Trump and "run right over" anyone who tries to stop him, CNN reported.

A spokesperson said the agency is "fully activated" for hurricane season.

Why is this important?

Federal spending cuts may impact FEMA's ability to respond to disasters, CNN reported. Operations such as training and collaborations across agencies and with states have ended. Multiple FEMA officials said that low morale is the result of administration attacks, lie detector tests of employees, and threats of further cuts. About 30% of the 20,000-plus workforce has been laid off or bought out.

Without federal support, these changes "could create dire consequences for communities," and small states could be especially vulnerable after natural disasters, the outlet noted. States with large budgets and solid emergency management programs — California, Florida, and Texas — may be able to handle the upheaval.

"What Americans will see is a federal government that is either absent completely or, if present, sputtering to deliver response and recovery resources," an operational leader at FEMA told CNN.

"If an organization hears it should be eliminated or abolished, the resources and cooperation are not there," the internal review stated, per CNN. "[The] intent cannot be wind down and be ready to support [the] nation in a major response."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem added other concerns by pausing all FEMA support to South Dakota. Weeks later, payments were resumed — and DHS announced it granted $5.3 million for disaster relief and anti-terrorism measures. Missouri and Virginia, which have Republican governors, were similarly favored by the administration with the release of FEMA funding, CNN reported.

What's being done about hurricane season?

To prepare for hurricane season, homeowners and residents should take action months ahead of time. Create plans to evacuate and shelter safely, according to the Red Cross. Gather emergency supplies — three days' worth of water, food, and medicine that you can carry — and follow local authorities' instructions.

Prepare your house and property for high winds by securing outdoor objects, protecting windows, and trimming trees. In case of flooding, clear drains, gutters, and downspouts, collect sandbags or other flood barriers, and consider elevating systems such as your electric panel.

During and immediately after a hurricane, it's important to remain indoors and stick together. Do not place a generator inside or near ventilation, do not drink or cook with tap water, and do not walk or drive through water.

