US agency sparks backlash with unprecedented move impacting $300 million in funding: 'No notice was given'

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will require states to adhere to an unprecedented stipulation before accessing emergency preparedness grants, as reported by CNN.

Agency spokesman Daniel Llargues told The New York Times this new FEMA policy should help "to prevent fraud and abuse" and ensure "equitable distribution" of funds.

However, critics fear the move adds unnecessary red tape that will leave states without the resources they need to respond to and recover from natural disasters.

What's happening?

FEMA uses population data in determining how to distribute emergency preparedness grants. The agency has paused more than $300 million in funds until states can show their population estimates do not include people deported from the United States.

The Department of Homeland Security (which FEMA has been part of since 2003) estimates that 1.6 million undocumented immigrants have voluntarily self-deported over the first 250 days of Donald Trump's second term as president, while the U.S. has removed another 400,000.

This is not an unexpected move. President Trump has consistently stated that his administration will prioritize deporting illegal immigrants. An Axios/Ipsos poll shows that two-thirds of Americans support deporting immigrants who enter the country illegally, though support for deportations varies depending on the specific measures or policies used to achieve them.

Why is this important?

States and U.S. territories use FEMA grants to improve their readiness for and mitigate the impacts of extreme weather events, which are becoming more deadly and destructive.

FEMA had previously shortened grant lengths from three years to one year with minimal warning or guidance, leaving emergency preparedness teams scrambling to meet their goals.

"No notice was given to recipients by DHS/FEMA, making proper planning, good stewardship of taxpayer dollars, and realignment of programmatic requirements extremely challenging," the National Emergency Management Association wrote in a memo, per the Times.

Critics say FEMA's latest request creates a moving target for states since deportation numbers change daily and population shifts may not be enough to move the needle in states with large populations. However, it could leave communities without help when they need it most, causing lapses in emergency preparedness designs due to layoffs and hiring freezes.

"For them to continue to have the funding delayed is just going to complicate their operations," said Michael Coen Jr., former FEMA chief of staff under the Obama and Biden administrations.

What does this mean for disaster recovery efforts?

The White House says it wants states and local governments to "play a more active and significant role in national resilience and preparedness," helping to reduce taxpayer burdens. However, critics say states and local governments don't have the resources to respond to large-scale disasters, which is why robust federal assistance programs are so crucial.

You can make your voice heard on issues that matter to you by contacting your representatives.

