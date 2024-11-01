  • Business Business

Businesses are saving over $100,000 with solar panels — all thanks to this little-known government program

It seems counterintuitive since it takes investment up front, but the decades of savings that follow provide an incredible return on investment.

by Laurelle Stelle
It seems counterintuitive since it takes investment up front, but the decades of savings that follow provide an incredible return on investment.

Photo Credit: iStock

If you're looking for ways to lower costs for your business or nonprofit organization, you may be surprised to find that switching to solar panels is an effective option. It seems counterintuitive since installing solar takes investment up front, but the decades of savings that follow provide an incredible return on investment. Plus, there are several incentives through the Inflation Reduction Act that can significantly reduce your upfront costs, as online solar installation market EnergySage has explained.

What federal incentives are there to help businesses go solar?

To start, the federal investment tax credit, which is available until at least 2025, will provide a credit for 30% of the cost of installing solar. It's a tax credit, not a deduction, so it directly reduces your taxes owed by that amount — reimbursing a full 30% of the price of your solar panels. You can even get more than 30% under certain conditions, such as if the equipment you install is made in the U.S.

The modified accelerated cost recovery system is the next major incentive. Over the course of five years, you can recover part of the cost of your solar panel array by lowering your taxable earnings. MACRS plus the ITC will cover about 70% of the cost of solar installation.

🗣️ What would it take for you to get rid of your gas stove?

🔘 I'd pay for it myself 💪

🔘 Give me the new stove for free 💸

🔘 I'd need at least $2K 💰

🔘 I already have an electric stove 😎

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

If you run a nonprofit, your organization may not have tax liability, which would normally mean you couldn't benefit from tax credits. However, as EnergySage revealed, the IRA created an elective pay provision, meaning that NPOs can be paid directly for these tax credits relating to solar installation.


💡Save 50% on solar for your business


Own a business with high energy bills? New tax incentives will pay for up to half the cost of a solar system — and EnergySage can help you get it installed for the lowest possible price.

Use EnergySage's free tool to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save — up to $50k in many cases, before you factor in bill savings.

GET QUOTES

EnergySage | Solar for Your Business

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

Why are these incentives important?

Solar is a huge benefit for your organization's operating costs. According to EnergySage, "The average mid-sized or small business will save about $101,259 in electricity costs with solar."

Not only that, but you'll also be benefiting the environment by using less polluting sources of energy. In turn, that aligns with the missions of many nonprofits and helps attract eco-conscious customers.

Watch now: This 'win-win-win' app offers up to 50% savings on food

How EnergySage helps with solar installation

If you're interested in solar for your organization, use EnergySage's free tools to find installers in your area. You can quickly get no-obligation quotes from vetted suppliers, compare offers, and get more tips about the process — saving money for your organization and time for yourself.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x