US watchdog unleashes AI on Polymarket as suspicious betting patterns surge

The agency is reportedly using AI and blockchain-tracing tools to detect unusual behavior more quickly.

A new federal crackdown on suspicious betting activity in prediction markets could be good news for everyday consumers.

According to Wired, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission is stepping up efforts to catch traders in the United States who may be using insider information or bypassing domestic rules to place bets on offshore platforms such as Polymarket.

The agency is also reportedly using artificial intelligence and blockchain-tracing tools to detect unusual behavior more quickly, a notable shift as online betting products become more complex, more global, and harder to monitor.

Prediction markets have faced growing scrutiny over the past year after traders appeared to profit from unusually well-timed bets tied to geopolitical events, including military actions and international raids.

Polymarket, a crypto-based platform heavily restricted in the U.S., has been central to many of those concerns, with some users reportedly accessing it through virtual private networks. Now, the CFTC says it is paying closer attention.

Wired reported that agency chairman Michael Selig said regulators are scanning for suspicious activity by U.S.-based users on offshore markets and preparing enforcement actions when appropriate. He also said the commission is expanding staffing and relying more heavily on automated systems to process massive volumes of trading data.

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The agency's toolkit reportedly combines internal surveillance systems with external services, such as Chainalysis for blockchain tracing and Nasdaq Smarts for detecting potential market abuse. Together, those systems can help regulators identify potential manipulation and trading patterns that could justify subpoenas or more extensive investigations.

Better enforcement may discourage bad actors, reduce fraud, and pressure companies to build more robust safeguards before problems spiral out of control. It could also help legitimize market tools that are often promoted as innovative ways to measure public sentiment — but only if those systems are transparent and fair.

The broader online gambling boom has made these issues more difficult to ignore. Even when platforms are framed as entertainment or presented as novel financial products, their rapid growth has raised concerns about predatory design, nonstop advertising, pressure from real-time betting, and the possibility of serious financial harm.

There are already signs that the pressure may be having an impact. Wired reported that Kalshi, Polymarket's U.S.-based rival, has said publicly that it suspended and penalized users flagged for insider trading and manipulation. Polymarket also announced partnerships this spring with Chainalysis and Palantir as part of a broader effort to strengthen market integrity.

The CFTC's investigations are reportedly not limited to exchanges formally regulated in the U.S. Selig told Wired that the agency is monitoring markets globally and may use its authority in cross-border cases when there is a strong legal basis to do so. The commission has also reportedly referred some matters to foreign regulators.

So far, federal authorities have charged one U.S. man in an insider-trading case tied to Polymarket: a special forces soldier arrested in April over trades connected to the capture of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, according to Wired. After that arrest, Polymarket said it had flagged the trade to the government.

Regulators appear increasingly willing to pursue misconduct in a corner of the internet that once seemed difficult to police.

As Selig told Wired, "We're going to find them, and we're going to bring actions."

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