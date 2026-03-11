FDA proposes new products to be sold in controversial industry: 'Not a gamble we should be willing to take'

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is proposing a significant shift in its regulation of e-cigarettes, potentially allowing certain flavored vaping products after years of attempts to restrict them, The New York Times reported. This proposal has raised concerns among public health experts, who warn it could reverse recent progress in curbing youth vaping rates.

What's happening?

The FDA announced that it will consider authorizing e-cigarettes in flavors that it believes may appeal more to adults than teenagers. Under the proposal, companies could seek approval for flavors such as mint, coffee, tea, and spices like clove or cinnamon.

The agency emphasized that it will maintain its ban on sweet or fruity flavors, which have historically attracted younger users.

Flavored vaping products sparked nationwide controversy in 2019 when a surge in teenage use was declared an epidemic by health officials. In response, the Trump administration implemented a sweeping ban on most flavored vapes, and surveys have since shown a significant decline in high school vaping rates, the Times reported.

Still, public health advocates warn the new policy could reignite issues the country has only recently begun to control.

"Allowing any flavors on the market benefits only corporations and harms public health," said Kelsey Romeo-Stuppy, managing attorney of the public health group Action on Smoking & Health. "That is not a gamble we should be willing to take," she said, per the The Times.

Experts also caution that distinguishing between flavors intended for adults and those that appeal to younger users could prove difficult, per a research letter published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

"How do you operationalize what is a coffee flavor versus mocha Frappuccino flavor?" asked Adam Leventhal, a University of Southern California public health scientist.

Why is the FDA's proposal concerning?

Health researchers warn that nicotine exposure poses significant risks to teenagers, whose brains are still undergoing critical development. Young people who begin vaping are more susceptible to addiction and chronic respiratory conditions.

The industry also carries environmental consequences that are often overlooked. Many disposable vapes are single-use devices made from plastic, electronics, and lithium batteries, which are seldom recycled properly. When discarded, they contribute to growing e-waste and plastic pollution while leaking toxic materials that can harm ecosystems and public health.

Introducing additional flavored products could increase demand — and, in turn, increase the number of these devices ending up in landfills or littered in communities.

What's being done about it?

Any new flavored vape products would still need to meet strict FDA standards before reaching the market. Companies must demonstrate that their products help adult smokers quit traditional cigarettes while minimizing the risk of underage use.

