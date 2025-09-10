Retailers suffer as fashion industry trend presents unexpected challenge: 'It's not the same game'

A wave of fast fashion is squeezing local shops in Quebec — and raising questions about the real environmental and social cost of those low prices. Nearly 60% of retailers say sales have fallen as fast-fashion platforms gain ground, according to a new survey highlighted by a CTV News report.

What's happening?

Retailers told reporters that online mega-platforms are pulling customers away with ultra-low prices and constant promotions.

Damien Siles, Conseil québécois du commerce de détail director, said: "When you see, for example, Zara or H&M, they are doing between 100 and 200 new products each day. But when you look at Shein, we're speaking of 7,000 a day. So, it's not the same game."

The report pointed to a broader pattern: fast fashion sites are reshaping the industry, pressuring prices and cutting into local businesses' margins. Around the world, more countries are taking steps toward controlling fast fashion sites.

Why is this important?

Fast fashion's business model leans on massive volume that often ends up in landfills. These clothes often shed microfibers — tiny plastic fragments that scientists have traced from washing machines to rivers and oceans.

A chapter from the book series Environmental Science and Engineering shared that laundering synthetic textiles is one of the largest sources of microplastics reaching the sea.

Beyond microplastics, United Nations Environment Programme researchers have warned that the industry's rapid churn piles up waste, drives water and chemical pollution, and exploits workers. Those impacts ripple through ecosystems and local economies — including the same communities losing storefront traffic.

What's being done about it?

France has already advanced a landmark French fast-fashion bill that would levy per-item penalties and curb advertising for "ultra-fast" players, hoping to slow overproduction. Closer to home, retail groups are pressing for fair competition rules and promoting more sustainable fashion brands.

You can choose to break up with fast fashion by buying fewer, better-made pieces and repairing what you own — cutting waste and saving money over time. You can also upcycle your old clothes by revamping or redesigning them, which helps prevent waste and saves you money.

