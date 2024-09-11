Nearly 25% of the biggest fashion brands are making a major error — here's what you need to know to stay informed

A new report examines the environmental practices of 250 fashion companies that turn over more than $400 million each year.

Almost 25% of the largest and best-known fashion brands in the world don't have a plan for lowering or eliminating carbon pollution, according to new industry analysis detailed by the Guardian.

What's happening?

The fashion industry's factories release forever chemicals and high levels of carbon dioxide, and they encourage overconsumption by producing so many items that some inevitably become waste, filling up landfills around the world, as the Guardian reminded its readers.

A new analysis called the "What Fuels Fashion?" report examines the environmental practices of 250 fashion companies that turn over more than $400 million each year. It includes Reebok, DKNY, Tom Ford, Gucci, Puma, and H&M.

Of those, only four meet the United Nations' targets for reducing pollution. Not only that, but only 117 of them have any decarbonization plans at all.



Why is decarbonization in the fashion industry important?

According to Climate.gov, the amount of carbon in the atmosphere is increasing. Carbon both radiates and absorbs heat.

When there's too much carbon in the atmosphere, the United Nations explains that heat gets trapped close to Earth because it cannot escape. This heat wreaks havoc on the world, causing everything from higher temperatures to more severe storms and increased drought to fewer species on Earth.

If this continues unchecked, the likely result is that there won't be enough food to go around, there will be more disease and displacement, and poverty will increase. To prevent that future, we need to reduce carbon pollution.

What's being done about decarbonization in the fashion industry?

Some companies are doing a better job than others when it comes to lowering carbon levels and sustainability in general, as the report demonstrated. Choosing to shop at these places helps support their efforts.

Quitting fast fashion helps, too, because you send the message that you won't buy into overconsumption.

People worldwide are beginning to talk about dirty carbon pollution and its effect on the environment, which is helping to change things, too.

Meanwhile, scientists are learning better ways to remove carbon, in an effort to prevent us all from having to suffer because some companies choose to be irresponsible. Supporting their efforts may help us beat the carbon monster once and for all.

