Coca-Cola subsidiary hit with lawsuit for allegedly misleading consumers: 'Materially false'

A class-action lawsuit against popular milk company Fairlife, distributor and owner The Coca-Cola Co., and others alleges that Fairlife is profiting off consumer demand for sustainable, cruelty-free products while operating in a way that is anything but.

What's happening?

Fairlife, acquired in full by Coca-Cola in 2020, depicts itself as an eco-conscious milk brand dedicated to working with local farms, conserving water, supporting renewable energy, and investing in animal welfare.

Yet the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, filed in California federal court, allege Fairlife is misleading consumers about its animal-care and sustainability practices, as Top Class Actions detailed.

"The animal care and sustainability marketing scheme and practice are based on materially false, misleading, untrue, and/or unjust claims and omissions," the lawsuit reads, pointing to video evidence of "systemic widespread egregious animal cruelty, cruel standard practices, and extreme neglect, including at the hands of and with the awareness of management."

The lawsuit also alleges that Fairlife contaminated waterways near Phoenix with dumped calf carcasses, leading to problematic algae blooms.

The plaintiffs also say, despite the company's claims otherwise, that Fairlife packaging is not recyclable because it contains the contaminant titanium dioxide.

Why is this important?

A 2024 survey from PDI Technologies found that the majority of consumers care about the environmental impact of their purchases and will pay more for sustainable products.

The lawsuit alleges Fairlife used this general knowledge for its own profit, charging consumers a premium for its milk while failing to live up to eco-friendly and cruelty-free promises — and actively working to cover up and omit information that might have impacted its bottom line.

This isn't the first time Fairlife has come under legal scrutiny for its business practices, as Top Class Actions noted. In 2022, Fairlife, parent company Coca-Cola, and Fair Oaks Farms agreed to pay a $21 million settlement after a lawsuit accused the dairy brand of "horrific animal abuse."

What's being done about this?

While it can be frustrating to learn a previously trusted brand may have participated in greenwashing, a class-action lawsuit can be one step toward holding companies accountable.

Ethical marketplaces like DoneGood are also tools consumers can use to investigate whether their purchases support brands that align with their values.

As for the Fairlife lawsuit, it is making its way through the court system. Plaintiffs are seeking monetary compensation for themselves and other consumers Fairlife allegedly deceived. They are also asking the court to ban Fairlife from continuing to make false marketing claims.

