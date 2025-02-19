Exxon is fighting to keep details of its groundbreaking new deal hidden — here's what we know

Oil giant Exxon is fighting tooth and nail to prevent the release of information regarding a recent carbon capture arrangement, according to Reuters.

What's happening?

In October, Exxon secured what it called "the largest offshore carbon-dioxide storage lease in the United States." The lease, signed through the Texas General Land Office, included access to more than 271,000 acres of state waters. The Texas Public Information Act requires the state to disclose the terms of the agreement, but Exxon has requested that those terms remain private.

"If competitors knew dollar amounts, term lengths, and other similar specific commercial terms of this lease, they could potentially determine portions of ExxonMobil's rate structures and strategies regarding its broader carbon-dioxide transportation and storage business," read Exxon's letter to the Attorney General of Texas, dated January 13.

Carbon capture and storage is a means by which carbon dioxide gas is stored underground, per Reuters. The CO2 is often pressurized as a means of expanding oil wells for further extraction. To this end, Exxon operates what it calls the largest CO2 pipeline in America.

Why is Exxon's transparency important?

Exxon has worked hard to hide the environmental damage its business causes. For example, in an effort to protect oil sales in manufacturing, it allegedly pushed for greater plastic recycling as a solution to a growing crisis when the company knew it was ineffective.

If Exxon is indeed sequestering carbon dioxide, details of this operation would be required to verify those claims. There's plenty of evidence suggesting that Exxon's carbon capture technology is ineffective at reducing emissions.

What's being done to hold Exxon accountable?

Legal battles with Exxon can last decades. One man worked with Exxon gas for five years from 1975 to 1980 and got cancer after being exposed to benzene in the product. He only was granted compensation last year.

Proper accountability of Exxon's actions will require Texas' government to adhere to its own laws and not offer any special exemptions. Companies performing sustainability theatre are becoming more commonplace, but we have a guide for spotting greenwashing to help you stay vigilant against schemes like Exxon's.

