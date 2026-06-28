Alaska got a heat advisory for the first time ever last year, and extreme heat continues to hammer state budgets

Heat waves often require extra spending on cooling centers, emergency response, public information efforts, and treatment for at-risk residents.

This summer's punishing temperatures are affecting more than daily comfort. They are forcing states to contend with higher expenses and new budget pressures.

The reach of the heat was evident in 2025, when Alaska was placed under a heat advisory for the first time on record.

What happened?

Researchers examining the financial impact of extreme heat say the burden shows up not only in weather reports but also in the cost of maintaining governments and basic services.

As Pew Charitable Trusts reported via Governing, heat advisories were issued across every part of the continental United States last summer, and Alaska was included for the first time.

Beyond the warnings themselves, hot conditions interrupted transit, contributed to blackouts, and added pressure to infrastructure and health care providers.

Experts said the number of extreme heat days could rise to two or three times current levels in the decades ahead, suggesting the problems may increasingly shape how states plan and budget.

Why does it matter?

State finances can be hit in multiple places at once, especially in health care, farming, and public infrastructure.

Heat waves often require extra spending on cooling centers, emergency response, public information efforts, and treatment for at-risk residents.

A 2023 Virginia study found extreme heat days were associated with an average of 59 additional emergency care visits and 25 more hospitalizations compared with other days.

Agriculture can suffer too. During California's driest three-year stretch, unusually high temperatures in the early 2020s were linked to roughly $3 billion in lost revenue for the state's agricultural industry.

When harvests shrink, food prices can rise, and that can increase demand for public assistance programs that help people buy groceries.

Long periods of high heat can also damage systems that were never designed for those conditions, including roads, bridges, rail networks, and power grids.

A 2024 heat wave caused warping on New York City's Third Avenue Bridge, while Washington, D.C.'s Metrorail has dealt with heat-related delays and derailments.

Outages during a 2024 hurricane and heat wave event in Texas were associated with $13 billion in infrastructure damage.

States are already trying to prepare. California, Wisconsin, and New York are using mapping and vulnerability tools to pinpoint communities at greatest risk, and Arizona, New Jersey, North Carolina, and others are developing heat action plans.

What are people saying?

Pew Charitable Trusts said that, if patterns hold, the impacts documented in 2025 are "likely to persist."

It also said policymakers are "increasingly acknowledging extreme heat as a growing risk" and seeking ways to both limit immediate damage and prepare for the budget effects ahead.

The organization said states should take "proactive steps" and learn from "effective practices in other states."

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