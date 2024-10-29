Grocery shopper raises concerns after sharing photo of questionable product found on store shelf: 'This is wild'

Plastic water bottles are a major contributor to plastic pollution worldwide, which is why one grocery shopper was appalled to find them wrapped in even more plastic at their local market.

What happened?

A Redditor shared a photo in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit of plastic water bottles packed in cling wrap, set on two Styrofoam trays, and sold in groups of three at a Canadian grocery chain.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The upsetting photo was originally posted in the Canadian subreddit r/loblawsisoutofcontrol, with some users speculating that the case broke and the store had to repackage them.

However, that explanation didn't sit well with many commenters, who were outraged about the excessive plastic packaging.

"This is wild. It makes no sense! If you want to sell them in threes, why not just cling film them together…" one user said, implying the plastic tray was overkill.

Another commented that the store didn't even have to go that far, to which another Reddit user replied, "Right? Put up a sign that says 3 for $x. Like why is this even necessary. Ditch the styrofoam plate and plastic wrapping."

"More plastic than water," another joked.

Why is the plastic packaging concerning?

As some Redditors theorized, the grocery store likely thought the plastic tray and cling wrap was an easy solution to repackage the bottles if the original case ripped. While that may be true, the extra packaging is still problematic for humans and the planet, as most plastic trash ends up in the environment at the end of its life cycle.

According to Statista, the U.S. generated an estimated 40 million tons of plastic waste in 2021 alone, and only around 5% got recycled, per a Greenpeace report. At least 80% of the waste is sent to landfills, where it releases toxic, planet-warming pollution that contributes to more extreme weather.

Furthermore, when plastics break down into microplastics, they can pollute water supplies and harm wildlife.

This is far from the only instance of unnecessary plastic packaging, either — many shoppers have found various types of fruits and vegetables individually wrapped in plastic as well.

How is the company addressing this?

Loblaws, the Canadian store selling the water bottles, says it's aiming to make all house brand and in-store plastic packaging reusable or recyclable by 2025. In 2023, it eliminated single-use plastic bags at checkouts, so the company seems to be taking sustainability seriously.

What's being done about plastic waste more broadly?

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed a law banning all plastic bags at grocery stores in the state. Also, Walmart stopped offering single-use plastic and paper bags at 100 stores across six states, including Colorado and New York.

If you want to help, consider bringing reusable shopping bags on your grocery runs or ditching disposable plastic water bottles for reusable ones (which can save you hundreds of dollars per year). Saying no to plastic, or at least limiting consumption of it, is an easy win for your wallet and the environment.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.