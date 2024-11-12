  • Business Business

Customer dumbfounded after recent online order was delivered: 'I've never seen this happen'

"Incredible level of overkill."

by Laurelle Stelle
"Incredible level of overkill."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Excess packaging is an ongoing issue plaguing consumers across the country. Some companies have pledged to use less, saving resources — but other providers are packaging and shipping their products in more wasteful ways than ever before. One frustrated buyer recently posted an example on r/LoopEarplugs.

What's happening?

The original poster had recently ordered three products from Loop. "Was pretty surprised that my parcel hadn't been posted through the letterbox while at work the last couple days," they said in the post, "and now I know why!"

"Incredible level of overkill."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Their photo shows three tiny Loop boxes, each just a few inches wide and less than an inch thick. They're inside a much larger box for shipping — one that could comfortably hold hundreds of the small products.

"Incredible level of overkill on the size of the box," the original poster said. "Why does a company that sells such small products even have boxes this big?!"

"Looks like they might have just reused a box that they already had," a commenter said. "I've never seen this happen with an order."

Why is excessive packaging important?

When companies package their products in huge boxes, those items take up lots of space in a shipping container or mail truck, increasing the number of loads transported and the pollution from all those trucks and trains traveling across the country. Then, when consumers receive them, they're left with an unnecessary amount of waste that will just rot in a landfill.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The impact of just one box is small. But multiply it by thousands of companies sending thousands of packages every day, and it adds up to a huge amount of unnecessary pollution. This is just one of many examples of companies' not packing products responsibly.

Is Loop doing anything to be more sustainable?

Loop earplugs are marketed as an eco-friendly alternative to disposable earplugs. They're washable and reusable, cutting down on waste, so in that way, they're better for the planet.

As one commenter pointed out, the huge box seems to go against that mission. "Maybe email them just to point out that it's neither environmentally friendly nor convenient when it prevents them being posted through your letterbox," the Redditor said.

🗣️ When you think about a product's packaging, which of these factors is more important to you?

🔘 The way it looks 😍

🔘 The information it provides 🧐

🔘 The waste it produces 🗑️

🔘 I don't think about packaging at all 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

However, most other commenters said they had received their own orders in small shipping envelopes, so it may be that this box was the exception rather than the rule.

What can I do to cut down on waste?

Buying local products rather than ones that have been shipped across the globe can help cut down on pollution from shipping. You can also choose reusable products over disposable plastic ones to reduce waste or buy items secondhand to reduce the overall need for manufacturing.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x