Amazon customer troubled after opening recent online order: 'So much for their initiative'

A frustrated online shopper sparked a conversation about wasteful shipping practices after receiving four bags of gummy supplements from Amazon, each in its own box, all delivered on the same day.

What's happening?

The Reddit user shared their experience with the r/Anticonsumption community, showing a photo of four identical pouches of energy-boosting gummies that arrived in four individual Amazon packages.

"So much for their initiative to reduce shipping waste," they wrote, questioning the company's commitment to cutting down on excess packaging.

Other users highlighted the growing challenges of mindful online shopping.

"It's most of the reason I'm so mad about all these 'minimum order' or 'only ships with $__' requirements. They still come in separate packages. Why bother?" one commenter wrote.

"I try not to order anything online, but it's getting increasingly harder with an aging parent in another state and companies making the things that I like to eat online orders only."

Why is excess packaging concerning?

Unnecessary packaging drives up both environmental and financial costs. Extra boxes mean more trees cut down, more fuel burned in transportation, and more waste headed to landfills. When companies ship items separately that could fit in one box, they multiply these impacts.

The practice particularly affects people who depend on online shopping because of location, mobility issues, or care responsibilities. While e-commerce can make life easier for many shoppers, wasteful shipping practices can make them feel conflicted about their environmental impact.

Is Amazon doing anything about this?

Amazon states it works to reduce packaging waste through initiatives such as frustration-free packaging and combined shipping options. The company says it has eliminated over 1.7 million tons of packaging materials since 2015.

However, experiences such as this Reddit user's suggest there's still progress to be made in coordinating shipments and minimizing waste. Some warehouses might ship items separately based on stock location or handling requirements, even when orders are placed together.

What's being done about packaging waste more broadly?

Many companies now offer plastic-free packaging alternatives and reusable shipping containers. Some online retailers let customers choose consolidated shipping dates to receive items together, reducing packaging and delivery trips.

Shoppers can help by selecting slower shipping options, which gives retailers more flexibility to combine orders. Supporting local stores and choosing retailers with clear waste-reduction policies can also make a difference.

For those who must shop online, leaving feedback about excessive packaging encourages companies to improve their practices. The more customers speak up, the more likely it is that companies will invest in more intelligent shipping solutions that work for people and the planet.

