Connecticut utility bills could surge again after Eversource files $503M rate request

"We're going to scrutinize every profit, every bonus, every perk…"

Connecticut residents could soon face another major utility increase after Eversource said it plans to seek $503 million more from electric customers.

The proposal is already drawing sharp criticism from state officials, who say families and small businesses are struggling to keep up with rising costs.

What's happening?

Eversource told Connecticut regulators last week that it intends to request a $503 million rate increase for its electric distribution business, saying, according to the CT Mirror, that rising costs and grid maintenance require more revenue.

If approved, the company said the proposal would add roughly 11% to average bills across all customer classes. The new rates would take effect in July 2027, following review by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.

The filing marks the first step in a formal rate case, a process where regulators review the company's finances, spending, and overall request to decide whether the increase serves the public interest. Eversource last underwent a rate review in 2018, so this would be the first broad look at its books in years.

The utility is also separately asking to collect more than $1 billion from customers for costs tied to its response to major storms from 2018 through 2023, creating another potential burden for households already dealing with high power bills.

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Why does it matter?

For everyday customers, an 11% jump in electric bills could make an already expensive necessity even harder to afford. Utility costs directly affect monthly budgets, and increases can be especially difficult for lower-income households, seniors, and small businesses with limited capacity to absorb higher expenses.

The request also raises broader questions about accountability. Critics are signaling concern not only about the size of the proposed increase, but also about whether Eversource's spending decisions have been responsible and whether customers are being asked to cover costs they should not have to pay.

Electric service is not optional. When a monopoly utility seeks hundreds of millions of dollars more, customers cannot simply shop around for a better deal. This proposal by Eversource highlights the growing problem of corporate greenwashing. Regulators are therefore one of the few checks on whether a company can pass more costs on to the public.

The timing is especially notable. In addition to this proposed hike, Eversource is pursuing more than $1 billion in storm-cost recovery, raising the possibility that customers could face multiple layers of additional charges.

What's being done?

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority will examine the company's application as part of the formal rate case process.

State watchdogs are already promising a tough review, according to CT Mirror. Claire Coleman, who leads Connecticut's Office of Consumer Counsel, said her office will take a hard look at the company's operations and priorities.

Attorney General William Tong also signaled aggressive oversight. His office plans to challenge expenses in the filing, including company profits, bonuses, and perks.

Eversource said, according to CT Mirror, that its application will not include pay or bonus requests for the company's president, chief executive, or chief financial officers. Even so, public officials are making it clear that the company should expect detailed questions before customers are asked to pay more.

"My office will prioritize keeping costs as low as possible for consumers already struggling with affordability challenges," Coleman said.

Tong added: "We're going to scrutinize every profit, every bonus, every perk, and every padded expense in their application, and we're going to be fighting for Connecticut families and small businesses at every step of this process."

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